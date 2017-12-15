Fort Lauderdale's Problematic Sewage System Gets An Update

By 3 hours ago
  • Google Maps showing George English Park in Fort Lauderdale
    A sewer main break in the parking lot of George English Park in June 2016 led to the closing down of George English Park.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Fort Lauderdale's troublesome, aging sewage system just got a major update, according to a new city report. 

 

A 30-inch force main--a main support sewage line--that runs underneath SW 2nd St. started to repeatedly break near the end of 2016. So, the Public Works Department's Go Big, Go Fast campaign started with an emergency declaration to replace the pipe at the end of September this year. 

After the damage, sewage trucks had to pump waste from one manhole to another to get the sewage to the city’s wastewater plant for treatment. 

But not anymore. The new force main is now in place--and it has backup pipes. 

The second phase of the the process, pressure testing the pipe, is scheduled to start on Dec. 18. The Fort Lauderdale Public Works Department expects to have the entire project completed by the end of May 2018. It’s costing the city $14.5 million dollars.

Tags: 
Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale Sewage
sewage
Local News
news

Related Content

Residents Concerned About Sewage In Indian River Lagoon

By Amy Green/WMFE Nov 1, 2017

Brevard County residents are raising concerns about sewage discharged into the Indian River Lagoon after Hurricane Irma.


Sewage Task Force Updates Progress After 6 Months

By Jun 22, 2017

Hundreds of millions of gallons of sewage spilled onto Pinellas County streets and into waterways after last year's tropical storms. A task force set up to address the issue provided an update on their progress on Thursday in Seminole.

Broward Business Leaders Talk Homelessness And How Tax Reform Could Impact Local Resources

By Dec 8, 2017
Nan Rich at a podium
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

In 2016 alone, The Broward County Housing Council counted more than 2,300 homeless people living inside county lines. 

So, the civic and business group Tower Forum, in Fort Lauderdale, hosted a panel for local business people to get a glimpse into what’s being done at the county level to solve homelessness, especially in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. 