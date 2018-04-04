In Fort Lauderdale, Ex-Bolivian President Loses Landmark Human Rights Trial

By 1 hour ago
  • Etelvina Ramos Mamani, far left, and her husband, Eloy Rojas Mamani, and their children are one of the Bolivian families who sued the country's former president.
    Etelvina Ramos Mamani, far left, and her husband, Eloy Rojas Mamani, and their children are one of the Bolivian families who sued the country's former president.
    Thomas Becker / Center for Constitutional Rights

Fifteen years ago violent clashes between Bolivian security forces and protesters over control of natural gas resulted in many civilian deaths. On Tuesday a jury in Fort Lauderdale found Bolivia’s president at that time responsible for the killings.

More than 60 Bolivian civilians were killed in 2003 when security forces opened fire on demonstrators during the so-called Gas War. Many of them were Aymara Indians.

Four years later, relatives of eight of those victims filed a federal civil suit in the U.S. against former Bolivian President Gonzalo Sanchez de Lozada and former Defense Minister Jose Sanchez Berzain. Both now reside in the U.S.

The suit accused them of ordering extrajudicial killings and sought $10 million in damages. It was filed under a 1991 U.S. human rights law called the Torture Victim Protection Act. Tuesday, after a three-week trial, a federal jury in Fort Lauderdale ruled against the ex-Bolivian leaders.

“The jury’s sending a message that former heads of state will be held accountable in the United States if they reside in this country,” said Alana Tabacinic of the Akerman law firm in Miami, one of the plaintiffs' attorneys.

This is believed to be the first time a former Latin American head of state has faced such a trial in the U.S. Tabacinic says the landmark verdict is also a warning to current heads of state in Latin America, where security forces today are accused of unlawfully killing protesters.

Lawyers for Sanchez de Lozada and Sanchez Berzain have asked the judge to overturn the verdict, which they may also appeal.

Tags: 
Bolivia
Gas War
Gonzala Sanchez de Lozada
Jose Sanchez Berzain
Torture Victim Prevention Act
Alana Tabacinic
news
Local News
human rights

Related Content

University Of Miami, Human Rights Watch Spotlight Growing Global Concern For Venezuela

By Mar 8, 2018
Tim Padgett / WLRN.org

Venezuelans are fleeing to places like South Florida because of their country’s humanitarian crisis, but also because of its human rights crisis. On Thursday the University of Miami was a focal point of the outcry over the socialist regime’s abuses.

More and more, the international community is waking up to the worsening human rights situation in Venezuela. This week, the U.N.’s High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an inquiry into reports of hundreds of killings of civilians by state security forces.

In Bolivia, Striking Miners Kidnap And Kill High-Level Minister

By Aug 26, 2016

A high-level government minister in Bolivia has been kidnapped by striking miners and beaten to death, Bolivian officials said.

Rodolfo Illanes, Bolivia's deputy interior minister, was traveling to talk with the miners when he was seized Thursday, according to multiple media accounts.