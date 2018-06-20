Fort Lauderdale Approves Settlement With 10 Homeless More Than A Year After Raid

Ten people who are homeless and have been suing the City of Fort Lauderdale for the past year, have reached a settlement with the city.

In Fort Lauderdale City Hall, city commissioners voted Tuesday night in favor of settling the lawsuit for a total of $82,020 dollars.

That money is expected to be paid out to 10 of Fort Lauderdale’s homeless, which will be divided up between each of the plaintiffs, coming to just over $8,200 dollars each.

Without comment, commissioners approved the payment. It comes over a year after the controversial clearing out of Stranahan Park with a front-end loader and trash bins.

People living in the camp accused the city of destroying personal property and violating the Fourth Amendment against unlawful seizures.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Southern Legal Counsel are handling the case.

Next, the city and plaintiff’s lawyers will notify the court of the settlement.