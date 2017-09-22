As Food Insecurity Grows After Irma, Gov't Approves Disaster SNAP. But It Will Take Time To Start

By 1 hour ago
  • Chairs lined up outside FANM, Haitian Women of Miami, for people to looking for post-storm assistance.
    Chairs lined up outside FANM, Haitian Women of Miami, for people to looking for post-storm assistance.
    Wilson Sayre / WLRN

Rows of brightly colored chairs are set up on the little patch of grass outside of FANM, the Haitian Women of Miami, a non-profit group that helps low-income families.

People sit in the Miami heat--some with toddlers in their laps--waiting to fill out FEMA applications and see what other kinds of help they can get in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The storm hit lower-income communities particularly hard. Days without power caused their limited food supplies to spoil and kept local schools closed, meaning many children didn't have access to the free breakfast and lunch programs they provide.

The good news is that Disaster SNAP, an essential food assistance program that’s supposed to help in a time of need, was just approved by the federal government on Friday. Unfortunately, it could be a couple of weeks before those in South Florida can sign up.

Vedette Blain said she and her family prepared for the storm, which closed schools even before the storm hit.

Vedette Blain says she's looking for food assistance after most of her groceries were either eaten or spoiled without refrigeration.
Credit Wilson Sayre / WLRN

“When they said that they said no school, I [bought] stuff for $300 for my kids,” said Blain. “I don’t know how much money I lost, I don’t know.”

Her family didn’t have power for eight days and during that time food spoiled in the fridge and their non-perishables dwindled.

“I don’t have no money, I’ve got seven children. That’s why I’m coming here to get food stamps,” she says in front of the two-story FANM building on the edge of Little Haiti.

Food stamps are also known as SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. That program gives people cards to use like a debit card, to buy pre-approved items at the grocery store.

People who receive those benefits, like so many South Floridians, went out and bought a bunch of supplies before the storm. When power didn’t come back on quickly, some of that went bad.

To help replace some of that food, current SNAP recipients were approved to get 40% of their monthly benefits automatically reloaded onto their cards. Application periods have been extended and those whose benefits were set to expire will continue to get them for at least another month. Also, families can continue to purchase hot foods with their SNAP benefits through Sept 30.

Eligibility for SNAP benefits in Florida.
Credit DCF

But many who aren't on that program, like Blain, are still struggling.

“I’ll wait for them to tell me something. I wait for them. I don’t have nothing now,” said Blain.

She’ll have to wait, because another program, Disaster SNAP or D-SNAP is not yet up and running in Miami-Dade County.

“We work with the state to determine whether they are ready for the D-SNAP program and that's what's been happening here lately,” said Robin Bailey, Jr., Southeast Regional Administrator for the US Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services, which runs SNAP and D-SNAP. It has approved the D-SNAP program for 48 counties in Florida, but will slowly open registration on a county-by-county basis over the next couple of weeks.

Disaster SNAP does two things:

First, it helps people who are already on SNAP get more assistance. Many households get a percentage of the monthly SNAP limit, because of their income or other factors. For a period of time, these families will get bumped up to the full SNAP amount.

Second, D-SNAP opens the door for people who wouldn’t otherwise qualify for the program because they make too much money.

Daniela Garcia stocks up on water at Presidente Supermarket on Calle Ocho in Little Havana, on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Credit C.M. GUERRERO / Miami Herald

Bailey says while he recognizes that people have been calling for USDA to implement D-SNAP quickly, they have to make sure there’s the infrastructure to support the distribution of this kind of benefit.

“We have to make sure that we have retailers in that area, there's power in the area etc., to be able to redeem the benefit. To give someone a benefit they can't use it's probably going to be more problematic than helpful,” explained Bailey.

So while the name of the Disaster SNAP program may paint a picture of something that rushes in after a disaster like a Hurricane, it takes a while to get it going.

“Disaster SNAP is the latter part [of relief efforts], it's not first,” said Bailey.

In 2016, it took 10 days for Louisiana and the federal government to negotiate and bring D-SNAP online, but in 2012, it took almost three weeks for the program to start taking applications after Hurricane Sandy ravaged the East coast.

For comparison, Harris County, where Houston is, just started enrolling people for D-SNAP on Sept. 22nd, four weeks after Hurricane Harvey laid waste to the Eastern coast of Texas.

In the meantime, Bailey recommends getting food from a food bank.

“Those delays [in getting D-SNAP] absolutely affect our families,” said Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida, which helps stock local food pantries. “This is why we’re trying hard and have a 24-hour operation right now."

Feeding South Florida is facing a few challenges getting information out to people who need it the most and battling the stigma that comes with getting help from a food bank.

Those challenges get harder when you’re talking about people who might not usually struggle to put food on the table but are finding themselves in need now, after the storm.

"For our families, especially the ones that are already struggling to put food on the table, they’re a roof repair away from hunger, or from even being homeless,” said Vélez. “Throw Hurricane Irma into the mix and our low-income families have now just become even more dependent on support.”

Tags: 
Hurricane Irma
florida hurricanes
food
food insecurity
SNAP
news
Local News

Related Content

After Hurricane Irma, Food Insecurity In Miami-Dade's Poorest Communities

By Sep 13, 2017
Nadege Green / WLRN

Days after Hurricane Irma battered South Florida, Rufus James walked through his Liberty City neighborhood in Miami looking for paid work to chop down trees and clean up yards.

Like many Floridians, James, 57, was going on day four with no electricity. At home, he had three grandchildren to feed. They’re eating “cornflakes and whatever we can come up with. I’m looking for some food,” he said.

Before the storm, James said he worked odd jobs — helping elderly neighbors mow their lawns or move heavy items. Post storm, no one was paying for help yet.

'We Feel The Pain': Caribbean Community In South Florida Mobilizes To Help Hurricane-Ravaged Islands

By Sep 21, 2017
Edgar B. Herwick III / WLRN News

Marlon Hill, a Miami-based attorney, stepped to the microphone on Wednesday evening at Holy Family Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens, a longtime hub for Miami’s Caribbean Community, and urged action.

“People at work, people at your church, people at your backyard fete, tell them that you are part of the Caribbean Strong Relief Fund and organize supplies. Get them to us,” he told the approximately 100 people gathered there.

Nelson, Rubio File Bill Forming Advisory Panel After Irma Nursing Home Deaths

By Sep 21, 2017

On the heels of nine nursing home deaths due to Hurricane Irma, Florida’s U.S. Senators have filed a bipartisan bill to create a national panel that looks into ways to help seniors during a disaster.

10th Resident From Sweltering Hollywood Nursing Home Dies

By Elizabeth Koh 23 hours ago
CAITLIN OSTROFF / Miami Herald

A 10th person from the Hollywood nursing home that turned into a deadly hothouse after the facility lost power following Hurricane Irma has died, Hollywood police said.

Miami 4th-Graders Write About Their Experiences With Hurricanes

By Sep 20, 2017

When the fourth-graders in Mrs. Marlem Diaz-Brown's class returned to school on Monday, they were tasked with writing their first essay of the year. The topic was familiar: Hurricane Irma.

By Wednesday, they had worked out their introduction and evidence paragraphs and were brainstorming their personal experiences. To help them remember, Mrs. D-B had them draw out a timeline — starting Friday before the storm. Then, based on their drawings, they could start to talk about — and eventually, write about — what they experienced.

What's Happening In The Florida Keys: Dispatches After Hurricane Irma

By WLRN Staff Sep 19, 2017
Mark Hedden / WLRN News

WLRN News and its partners have reporters on the ground throughout the islands. We will be posting their updates as they come in. 

Preparing For A Hurricane Without Enough Money In Miami-Dade

By Sep 6, 2017
Joey Flechas / Miami Herald

Eugene Johnson purchased two loaves of bread and batteries for his flashlight. Those are his supplies in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

“I’m on fixed income,” said Johnson. “This hit me out of the blue. I had to pay my rent, my electricity bill and stuff like that.”

In his kitchen cabinet he already had a few cans of tuna and he plans to boils some eggs.

Johnson, 65, lives in an affordable housing complex in Miami and, like many of his neighbors who are also on fixed or limited income, he doesn’t own a car.