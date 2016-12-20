Florida's High Poverty Rate Among Women Makes It Fertile Ground For Human Trafficking And Violence

By Dec 20, 2016

The IWPR report finds women are more likely to live in poverty than men. The Center for Global Impact says poverty is one of the primary risks for becoming a victim of human trafficking.
Credit Diario El Mundo/flickr

 

Florida is among the worst states for women living in poverty. A report out this month by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR) and the Florida Women’s Funding Alliance finds 41.5 percent of single women with children are in poverty in our state.

 

 

The federal definition of who’s poor varies according to the makeup of the family. For example, a family of three is living in poverty if their annual income is less than $20-thousand. But lack of money isn’t the only problem. Women in poverty are at greater risk of domestic violence and sex trafficking.

 

“I think that we do have a culture that still doesn't value women and girls as being equal to men and boys,” says Tallahassee attorney Robin Hassler Thompson, executive director of the Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center for victims of human trafficking. She also served on the Florida Governor's Task Force on Domestic and Sexual Violence under Gov. Lawton Chiles.

 

“We have found that there's a correlation between women who are vulnerable economically and women who are victims of human trafficking - and that's both labor trafficking and sex trafficking,” Thompson says. “There's also a relationship between poverty and women who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.”

 

Florida is ranked third in the nation for reports of human trafficking. Thompson says low wage workers in highly unregulated industries are easy targets.

 

“Think about the service industry, agriculture, construction. Think about the fact that the sex industry flourishes in our state. All of these industries are far and away some of the top places where human trafficking takes place,” Thompson says. “We have to do so much more to bring awareness of this issue to every single place where a trafficking victim could come forward, and that's everything from our emergency rooms to our homeless shelters.”

 

Help is available:

  • National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-SAFE (7233)
  • National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888
  • Florida Domestic Violence Hotline 800-500-1119

“This does affect everything - whether or not you're a male or female, rich or poor,” Thompson says. “How the least of us is doing is something that affects all of us.”

Tags: 
Poverty
women's health
human trafficking
domestic violence
news

Related Content

New Report Finds Poverty Rate For Florida Women Exceeds National Average

By Dec 16, 2016
Institute for Women's Policy Research

Rural north Florida counties and parts of south Florida are home to the highest rates of women living in poverty according to a new report from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

The group found that more than twenty-five percent of women live in poverty in Gilchrist, DeSoto, Hamilton, Alachua, and Hardee counties and that the rate is also high for women in Miami-Dade county.

To Help The Poorest Of The Poor, First You Have To Find Them

By Mark H. Kim Dec 6, 2016

In the quest to help the poor, it's difficult to know whose needs are the greatest. Without clear data, it's tough to know who to help first.

The traditional way to look for the poorest of the poor is with household surveys. That's the primary source of data for policy decisions, but it has drawbacks.

What Does Florida's Minimum Wage Buy You?

By Aug 16, 2016
Creative Commons via Flickr
User: Tax Credits (https://flic.kr/p/chEwR9)

How much can Florida’s minimum wage actually buy? Well, not a whole lot, apparently. And making that wage will not carry a person out of poverty, according to new study from the National Center for Children in Poverty at Columbia University.

The study modeled what families have to pay for when parents work—child care, transportation, taxes—and compared those expenses to increases in earnings as parents work more hours.

Kids Count: Florida Child Poverty Numbers Haven't Budged

By Jun 22, 2016

According to a new report, children's health in Florida has improved overall, but is still lagging behind when compared to other states.

According the latest Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Florida has slipped three places in overall child well-being, to 40th place from 37th last year.

  

Call For Action From A Survivor Of Trafficking (Yes, It Happens To Men)

By Oct 18, 2016

The U.S Advisory Council on Human Trafficking issued its first-ever report on Tuesday. This group was founded last year when President Obama appointed 11 people, all of whom are survivors of human trafficking themselves, to run the council.

Human Trafficking Awareness Signs Going Up In The New Year

By Dec 29, 2015
Miami Herald Staff

Signs about human trafficking are going up in places like airports and strips clubs in the new year. The public awareness campaign is now required by Florida law.

Human trafficking is considered to be a form of modern-day slavery. The signs encourage victims who are being exploited for sex or labor to contact a national hotline.

The new law requires the signs to be posted in a wide range of places including highway rest stops, rail stations, and emergency rooms.

The information must be displayed in English and Spanish - and meet size requirements.