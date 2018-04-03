Florida Teacher Who Hosted White Supremacist Podcast She Called ‘Satire’ Resigns

A Florida middle school teacher, who claimed the white supremacist podcast she hosted was satire, reportedly has submitted her resignation to the school district.

Citrus County School District assistant superintendent Mike Mullen e-mailed CNN Mondaythat Dayanna Volitich submitted her resignation, but it won’t be final until the school board approves it April 10.

The school system removed Volitich from the classroom on March 4 while investigating reports by AngryWhiteMen.org and then the more widely-read Huffington Post that Volitich hosted the “Unapologetic Podcast” under the name Tiana Dalichov. Both on the podcast and on Twitter as Dalichov, Volitich espoused racist beliefs and lauded authors and public figures with similar beliefs.

On the podcast excerpted on both AngryWhiteMen.org and the Huffington Post, she and guest Lena Lokteff, owner of white nationalist multimedia outlet “Red Ice,” talked about white nationalists getting into teaching positions to mold children’s minds: “That’s the future. So, if we can have more teachers in those positions, that would be great.”

