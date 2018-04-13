Florida Sen. Bill Nelson Recognized For Support Of Democracy In Venezuela

By Danny Hwang 1 hour ago

South Florida’s Venezuelan community honored Florida Sen. Bill Nelson on Friday, April 13 - recognized in Miami-Dade County and other South Florida municipalities as the Day of the Venezuelan Exile -  by awarding him with the “Rómulo Betancourt Proclamation.”

The award is named after a former Venezuelan president considered “the father of Venezuelan democracy” and is given by the Venezuelan Organization of Politically Persecuted in Exile (VEPPEX).   

Sen. Nelson condemned Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for making Venezuelans suffer.

“It is very apparent that the Venezuelan dictatorship is starving their people. They do not have basic necessities, medical care,"  said Nelson. "The United States has really got to clamp down on the economic sanctions.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has also supported statewide policies against the Maduro regime. He announced his Senate bid against  Nelson this week.

Speaking out against threats to democracy, Sen. Nelson also supported U.S. military intervention in Syria.

Tags: 
Nicolas Maduro
U.S.-Venezuela relations
Bill Nelson
Venezuela
news
Local News

Related Content

Epic Political Battle Begins: Rick Scott Challenges Bill Nelson For Senate Seat

By Apr 9, 2018

Calling Washington “horribly dysfunctional,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott is challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in an election that could be one of the most expensive and highly watched races in the nation.

Neither Trump Nor Maduro Will Be At The Summit Of The Americas. Hallelujah!

By Apr 11, 2018
Ariana Cubillos, White House / AP via Miami Herald

COMMENTARY

When President Trump announced this week that he won’t attend the Summit of the Americas in Peru on Friday and Saturday, a lot of Latin America watchers reacted with outrage.

An insult to our New World neighbors! A blown opportunity to mend hemispheric fences! We won’t get to see Donald and Melania not hold hands in historic Lima!

Sorry, folks – you should be popping champagne corks.