The Florida Roundup Tackles Voter Rolls, Lowell Prison And Naled Controversy

The Florida Roundup tackles today the fight for your voting data, the fight over Naled and living conditions behind bars in Florida.

The Trump Administration’s efforts to get voter data runs into lawsuits, but much of what the White House wants already is publicly available in Florida. Where's the line between ensuring the security of voting and voters’ privacy?

A lawsuit to stop using Naled in the fight against mosquitoes is thrown out of court. But it doesn't stop the effort to keep the chemical out of the skies in the effort to ward off the threat of the bugs, especially the ones that may carry the Zika virus.

And no air conditioning, no windows, no running water and no freedom -- the conditions behind bars at some Florida state prisons.

Listen to The Florida Roundup every Friday at noon on WLRN, 91.3 FM. To join the conversation, tweet us @WLRN or call 800-743-9576.

Find us on Facebook and listen live anytime on our player.