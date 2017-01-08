Related Program: 
The Florida Roundup

The Florida Roundup: Medical Marijuana, Health Study On 'Stand Your Ground' Law & Caribbean Update

The Florida Roundup

The Florida Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiative, also known as Amendment 2, was on the November 8, 2016, ballot in Florida as an initiated constitutional amendment. It was approved with more than 71% from voters.
This week on The Florida Roundup...

Amendment 2, the measure legalizing medical marijuana went into effect this week. The amendment garnered more than 70 percent approval by the voters. But, the legislature must come up with the rules and regulations on how patients can use that medicine. We ask Health News Florida's Abe Aboraya and the Tampa Bay Times Michael Auslen the what to expect from lawmakers. 

Listen here: 

Also, a recent study from the Journal of the American Medical Association links the rise of homicides in Florida with the 'Stand Your Ground Law'. We'll hear from one of the report's authors, Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania Douglas Wiebe as well as WLRN's Health reporter Sammy Mack.

Listen here: 

Plus, a look at the big stories in the Caribbean. Haiti has a new president and Puerto Rico's governor makes a big push for statehood. The Miami Herald's Jacqueline Charles and producer for NPR's Radio Ambulante Luis Trelles weigh-in on the latest. 

Listen here: 

