The Florida Roundup: High-Priced Homes, Everglades Reach 'Tipping Point' & Venezuela

This week on The Florida Roundup...

Miami is the second worst city in the Country, next to San Francisco, when it comes to finding affordable hosing. So if you're looking to buy a home in Miami-Dade, where do you go? The Miami Herald has a new tool to help people find homes to fit their price-range. We speak with the reporter behind the special report Nick Nehamaas.

Listen here:

Scientists have been studying the degradation of Florida's Everglades for decades. One study has tracked the ecosystem for over 16 years, with nearly 80 scientists and 29 organizations. What they report is alarming: the Everglades have reached a "tipping point." We speak about the study with lead researcher Dr. Evelyn Gaiser, from Florida International University (FIU) and ask environmental reporters Kate Stein, WLRN and Amy Green, WMFE (Orlando) how this research plays into the plans of lawmakers in Tallahassee.

Listen here:

The U.S. is taking action against Venezuela's Vice President Tarek El Aissami by adding him to the U.S. Treasure Department Foreign Narcotics Kingpin List, which automatically means freezing of his assets in the country . Venezuela has retaliated against international media's coverage of the events, particularly against CNN En Español. We get an update on what's happening with reporter for el Nuevo Herald Antonio Delgado and WLRN's digital editor Teresa Frontado.

Listen here: