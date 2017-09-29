Florida Quickens Pace Of Its Executions, Schedules Next One For October 5

Florida is scheduled to execute its next Death Row inmate next month.

Gov. Rick Scott signed a new death warrant on Friday setting the execution of Michael Lambrix for 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

Lambrix was previously set to die in February 2016 but his execution was halted amid questions over the constitutionality of Florida’s death penalty law.

He has been on Death Row since 1984 after he was convicted in 1983 of murdering Aleisha Bryant and Clarence Moore Jr., following a night of drinking in Glades County.

