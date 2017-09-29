Florida Quickens Pace Of Its Executions, Schedules Next One For October 5

By Kristen M. Clark 39 minutes ago
  • In 1984, Lambrix was sentenced to death for the murders of Aleisha Bryant and Clarence Moore Jr. in rural Glades County.
    In 1984, Lambrix was sentenced to death for the murders of Aleisha Bryant and Clarence Moore Jr. in rural Glades County.
    Miami Herald

Florida is scheduled to execute its next Death Row inmate next month.

Gov. Rick Scott signed a new death warrant on Friday setting the execution of Michael Lambrix for 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

 

Lambrix was previously set to die in February 2016 but his execution was halted amid questions over the constitutionality of Florida’s death penalty law.

He has been on Death Row since 1984 after he was convicted in 1983 of murdering Aleisha Bryant and Clarence Moore Jr., following a night of drinking in Glades County.

Read more with our news partner, the Miami Herald. 

Tags: 
death penalty
Local News
news
execution

Related Content

State Supreme Court Rejects Appeal In Upcoming Execution

By The News Service of Florida Sep 27, 2017

The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously turned down an appeal by Death Row inmate Cary Michael Lambrix, who is scheduled to be executed Oct. 5 for killing two people in 1983 near LaBelle.

Thoughts From Man Set To Be Executed Next In Florida

By Sep 4, 2017

Michael Lambrix is set to be executed on Oct. 5.

He was next in line to be executed when a U.S. Supreme Court decision threw Florida's death penalty into limbo. He was one of two Death Row inmates who had active death warrants for a year and a half. Mark Asay, the other inmate, was executed on Aug. 24, breaking the hiatus.

Supreme Court Backs Scott In Death Penalty Battle With State Attorney

By News Service of Florida Sep 1, 2017

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Gov. Rick Scott in a high-profile dispute about whether he exceeded his authority by stripping Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala of death penalty cases.

Florida Uses New Drug To Execute First Inmate In More Than A Year

By Aug 24, 2017
Wilson Sayre / WLRN

Thursday night, Florida executed Mark Asay, who was declared dead at 6:22 p.m. He broke Florida’s year-and-a-half hiatus for the death penalty as the first person executed since January 2016.