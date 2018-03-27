Florida Nursing Homes Now Permanently Required To Have Generators To Power A/C

By Joey Flechas 1 hour ago
  • Twelve patients at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills died in oppressive heat after Hurricane Irma because there was no backup power to run air conditioning.
    Twelve patients at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills died in oppressive heat after Hurricane Irma because there was no backup power to run air conditioning.
    Emily Michot / Miami Herald

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Florida will now be required to have power generators under new rules signed by Gov. Rick Scott on Monday.

The rules require senior living facilities to install generators and fuel to power air-conditioning systems. Lawmakers passed the legislation after 12 residents of a Hollywood nursing home died during power outages in the days after Hurricane Irma passed over South Florida.

Facilities have until July 1 to comply.

In a statement, Scott said the tragedy “made it clear more needed to be done to ensure the protection of vulnerable Floridians during emergencies like Hurricane Irma.”

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
nursing home
nursing home deaths
news

Related Content

Lawmakers Sign Off On Generator Requirements

By editor Mar 12, 2018

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be required to have generators and 72 hours of fuel after the Legislature agreed to ratify a pair of proposed rules sought by Gov. Rick Scott.

Nursing Homes, Safety Net Hospitals Win In Budget

By News Service of Florida Mar 9, 2018
Steve Lambert / flickr

Nursing homes will get a $130 million bump in Medicaid payments, and residents who live in the facilities will get nearly a 25 percent increase in a monthly stipend they can use for personal needs, under a state budget deal finalized Thursday.

Under the spending plan, the state during the upcoming year would spend $37.1 billion across six state health-care and social-service agencies. Nearly $9.9 billion of that amount would be state general-revenue tax dollars, compared to the $9.4 billion during the current year.

'I Was Shocked': New Paramedic Testimony In The Hollywood Hills Nursing Home Death Case

By Mar 5, 2018
Florida seal
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

The state’s lawsuit against the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills continues with more hearings this week inside  a Broward County courtroom in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The Rehab Center is fighting Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to keep its license and reopen after 12 people died in sweaty and stifling hot conditions three days after Hurricane Irma made landfall in South Florida. 