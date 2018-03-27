Florida Nursing Homes Now Permanently Required To Have Generators To Power A/C

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Florida will now be required to have power generators under new rules signed by Gov. Rick Scott on Monday.

The rules require senior living facilities to install generators and fuel to power air-conditioning systems. Lawmakers passed the legislation after 12 residents of a Hollywood nursing home died during power outages in the days after Hurricane Irma passed over South Florida.

Facilities have until July 1 to comply.

In a statement, Scott said the tragedy “made it clear more needed to be done to ensure the protection of vulnerable Floridians during emergencies like Hurricane Irma.”

