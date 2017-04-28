Florida Medicaid Could Be Cut By $650M

Florida House and Senate leaders have agreed to about $650 million in hospital payment cuts through Medicaid as part of a larger budget deal, reports the Tampa Bay Times.
According to the Times, the state would cut its share of Medicaid payments by $250 million in the upcoming budget, which reduces federal matching dollars by more than $400 million.
Hospitals could be repaid for some of those cuts through Low Income Pool funding which may be able to pay the hospitals as much as $1.5 billion in care for the uninsured, the Times reports. That has not been settled between the federal government and Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration.
Copyright 2017 Health News Florida. To see more, visit Health News Florida.