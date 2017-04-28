Florida Medicaid Could Be Cut By $650M

Florida House and Senate leaders have agreed to about $650 million in hospital payment cuts through Medicaid as part of a larger budget deal, reports the Tampa Bay Times.



According to the Times, the state would cut its share of Medicaid payments by $250 million in the upcoming budget, which reduces federal matching dollars by more than $400 million.

Hospitals could be repaid for some of those cuts through Low Income Pool funding which may be able to pay the hospitals as much as $1.5 billion in care for the uninsured, the Times reports. That has not been settled between the federal government and Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration.

