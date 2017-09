(9-27-2017) Today’s Topical Currents ponders a South Florida which existed long before documented settlers arrived at what’s now a Megalopolis. We visit with FSU Professor Andrew Frank and discuss his book, BEFORE THE PIONEERS: Indians, Settlers, Slaves and the Founding of Miami.

Obviously, the ancients were on to something: the largest Tequesta village at the Miami River mouth, was also the focal point of what became a great city.