Florida Health Officials Warn About Dangers Of Sharing Contact Lenses

Florida health officials are warning about the dangers of sharing contact lenses.

In a YouTube video, the Florida Department of Health warns against sharing contact lenses, especially cosmetic ones. It starts off with one girl with brown eyes asking a friend to borrow her blue lenses, before they go out.

Then, the 30 second PSA ends with a diagram of what could happen when one is shared. Below is part of what's included in the PSA.

“Contact lenses—corrective or cosmetic—should never be shared. This can spread eye infections and increase the risk of corneal ulcers.”

Someone with a corneal ulcer may have eye redness, eye pain, vision loss, or even blindness. Florida Health officials say contact lenses must be fitted to the eye by a licensed optician and should never be purchased without a prescription.

