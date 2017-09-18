Related Program: 
WLRN Presents

Florida After Hurricane Irma - Part 1

By 2 hours ago
  • Keys residents make their way through Key West to survey the damage after the storm had passed Sept. 10.
Irma was an epic storm. It was stronger and bigger than almost all hurricanes on record and lasted longer than any storm on record. From the Lower Florida Keys to St. Augustine, the Gulf Coast across to I-95, it triggered the largest evacuation in Florida and left large swaths of the state without power for days.

 

The refrain you hear a lot is “it could have been worse.” So what if next time it is? Can Florida be effectively evacuated? What’s it like to wait out a storm in a shelter? And how are the state’s most vulnerable communities --the elderly and the poor -- left to deal with the preparations and aftermath of hurricanes?

In After Hurricane Irma - Part 1, we hear how one reporter experienced the storm and its aftermath just miles from where the eye first came ashore. We also cover how the storm may change regulations around backup power for nursing homes, whether Florida is getting too big to effectively evacuate, why more charter schools aren't designated storm shelters, the storm's impact on agriculture and how Lake Okeechobee is handling much of Irma's rains, among other stories.

Hurricane Irma

FEMA's Operation Blue Roof Cloaks Florida Houses

By 7 hours ago

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is putting blue plastic sheeting on homes damaged by Hurricane Irma.

Nursing Home industry Plans Summit After Scott’s Generator Rule

By 12 hours ago

Florida’s nursing home industry will hold a summit Friday in Tallahassee to discuss Gov. Rick Scott’s emergency rule requiring increased generator capacity to help nursing homes in a disaster, according to the Miami Herald.

Irma Evacuation Nightmare: Next Time Some May Not Leave

By 10 hours ago

After a painful flight across several states to escape unpredictable Hurricane Irma, Suzanne Pallot says it's unlikely she would evacuate South Florida again — an attitude echoed by other evacuees that experts say could put them in danger when the next storm hits.

What's Happening In The Florida Keys: Dispatches After Hurricane Irma

By WLRN Staff 7 hours ago
Mark Hedden / WLRN News

WLRN News and its partners have reporters on the ground throughout the islands. We will be posting their updates as they come in. 