Flesh-Eating Screwworm Moves From The Keys To Mainland

By 29 minutes ago
  • Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam helps clean out a sterile screwworm fly release site in the Keys.
    Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam helps clean out a sterile screwworm fly release site in the Keys.
    Nancy Klingener / WLRN

A stray dog in Homestead was infested with screwworm, the invasive pest that is hated and feared by the agriculture industry, state officials said Monday.

It's the first case on the mainland. Screwworm was discovered last fall in the Lower Keys, the first U.S. infestation in more than 30 years.

Since then, more than 80 million sterile screwworm flies have been released in the Lower and Middle Keys. That's the proven method for eradicating screwworm.

Screwworm flies lay their eggs in open wounds on warm-blooded animals. When the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on the host's living flesh, which is eventually fatal.

Florida Agriculture Department spokeswoman Jennifer Meale said in a statement that the state will search for screwworm flies in the area where the dog was found, canvas the area to search for animals that may be infested and ask animal shelters and veterinary facilities to report any cases to the state.

Most of the animals affected in the Keys so far have been endangered Key deer, though it has also been found on dogs, cats, a raccoon and a pig.

Tags: 
screwworm
parasites
news

Related Content

Despite Screwworm Infestation, Key Deer Population Stabilizing

By Dec 16, 2016
Diane Borden-Billiot / U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

A Key deer was euthanized this week after it was found to be infested with screwworm. That's the bad news.

The good news is that it had been almost a month since the previous death, Nov. 14. That means the loss of the endangered species has slowed way down since the outbreak was confirmed in late September.

A total of 133 Key deer have died from the screwworms. Screwworm flies lay their eggs in the open wounds of warm blooded animals. When the eggs hatch, the larvae consume the living flesh of the host.

Florida Keys Are Fighting (Screwworm) Flies With (Sterile) Flies

By Oct 27, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Since a screwworm infestation was identified in the Lower Keys, more than 10 million sterile screwworm flies have been released on eight islands.

Sterile flies are the proven technology to eradicate screwworms. The flies are zapped with gamma radiation, making them sterile. Then those sterile flies are released to breed with wild flies. That stops reproduction, preventing more fly larvae.

Those larvae are the problem. Screwworm flies lay their eggs in open wounds. When the larvae hatch — those larvae are the actual "screwworms" — they feed on the living flesh of the host.

Officials: No Evidence Of Screwworms In Pets Living In Keys

By Oct 17, 2016

Officials say they've found no evidence of screwworm in hundreds of pets examined for signs of the parasite killing endangered deer in the Florida Keys.

Biologists Prepare 'Ark' To Save Key Deer From Extinction

By Oct 31, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Federal authorities hope sterile screwworm fly releases and treating the Key deer will save the endangered species, which lives only on a few islands of the Lower Keys.