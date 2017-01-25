FL House Lawmakers Seek Advice From Colorado On Cannabis

By 6 minutes ago
Originally published on January 25, 2017 6:01 pm

One of the most contentious elements in Florida’s medical cannabis industry is who gets to grow and sell the drug.  Lawmakers approved a limited number of companies to ensure security, but now some see the state’s seven growers as a cartel.

House lawmakers are hoping to learn from Colorado as they implement the medical marijuana initiative Amendment Two.  That state’s former marijuana czar Andrew Freedman says a robust tracking system is probably more important than market structure.

“In the long term that didn’t really help in regulation all that much—vertical integration,” Freedman says.  “And we found no big difference between horizontal integration and vertical integration in the long run for how easy it was to track our licensees and regulate them.”

Right now, Florida’s system is vertically integrated—meaning companies are responsible for growing, processing and selling their treatments.  Freedman explains that setup has its drawbacks and Colorado moved away from it.

“I would say that if you did have very few licensees, and you did only allow for vertical integration, that there would be a concern that there would become a few actors that were very powerful in the space,” Freedman says, “and so there is some thought that I would have towards how big and how powerful you want actors vs. how big and how powerful you want the industry to be.”

But changes for Florida could be in the works.  A proposal in the Senate would allow the state’s growers to buy and sell raw products among themselves.  It would also allow for as many as 20 new growers once Florida has half a million qualified patients.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
legislature
news

Related Content

New Medical Marijuana Rules Criticized

By The News Service of Florida Jan 18, 2017

Authors of Florida's voter-approved constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana are blasting proposed rules to regulate the cannabis industry.

Marijuana's Health Effects? Top Scientists Weigh In

By Jan 12, 2017

So far, more than half of all U.S. states have legalized marijuana for medical use, and eight (plus the District of Columbia) have legalized the drug for recreational use. Varieties of cannabis available today are more potent than ever and come in many forms, including oils and leaves that can be vaped, and lots of edibles, from brownies and cookies to candies — even cannabis gummy bears.

State Officials Give Doctors Prerogative To Prescribe Medical Marijuana To Qualifying Patients

By News Service of Florida Jan 12, 2017

Patients who qualify for medical marijuana under a voter-approved constitutional amendment can start purchasing cannabis treatments in as little as 90 days, according to the state's top pot cop.

Whether patients would be able to start buying medical marijuana before the Department of Health approves rules to carry out the amendment — a process that could take at least six months --- has been a source of confusion for many doctors, patients and businesses.

City Of Tallahassee Shortens Proposed Marijuana Dispensary Moratorium

By Regan McCarthy Jan 12, 2017

A proposed medical marijuana ordinance in Tallahassee appears to be undergoing some changes. During a public hearing on the ordinance Wednesday Commissioner Nancy Miller suggested shortening the timeframe for a proposed moratorium on new dispensaries in the city.

“I’d really like for the public to see what other changes we are about to make and I would move that we move this time frame up to four months,” Miller said.

The Florida Roundup: Medical Marijuana, Health Study On 'Stand Your Ground' Law & Caribbean Update

By Jan 8, 2017
LEON NEAL / AFP/GETTY IMAGES

This week on The Florida Roundup...