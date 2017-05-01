FIU Law Dean Acosta Is Now Secretary Of Labor Acosta

The new United States labor secretary and the only Hispanic in President Donald Trump's Cabinet is a South Florida native.

Florida International University Law School Dean R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed by the Senate last Thursday.

Acosta was born in Miami to Cuban parents, attended Gulliver Preparatory School, went away for college and law school at Harvard University, and returned to Miami in his professional life.

For four years, Acosta served as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. In that role, he prosecuted the likes of lobbyist Jack Abramoff and members of the Cali drug cartel.

Acosta's involvement with the plea deal brokered with billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came up during his confirmation hearings. Many criticized the punishment as being too lenient.

In 2009, Acosta was tapped to be the second dean of the Florida International University Law school. There, he helped establish the J.M. degree with a concentration in banking compliance.

Acosta is President Trump’s second choice after former fast food CEO Andrew Puzder withdrew from the nomination process due to concerns about his personal life.