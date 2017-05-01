FIU Law Dean Acosta Is Now Secretary Of Labor Acosta

By 1 hour ago
  • Alex Acosta has been confirmed as U.S. secretary of labor.
    Alex Acosta has been confirmed as U.S. secretary of labor.
    Miami Herald

The new United States labor secretary and the only Hispanic in President Donald Trump's Cabinet is a South Florida native.

Florida International University Law School Dean R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed by the Senate last Thursday.

Acosta was born in Miami to Cuban parents,  attended Gulliver Preparatory School, went away for college and law school at Harvard University, and returned to Miami in his professional life.

For four years, Acosta served as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. In that role, he prosecuted the likes of lobbyist Jack Abramoff and members of the Cali drug cartel.

Acosta's involvement with the plea deal brokered with billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came up during his confirmation hearings. Many criticized the punishment as being too lenient.

In 2009, Acosta was tapped to be the second dean of the Florida International University Law school. There, he helped establish the J.M. degree with a concentration in banking compliance.

Acosta is President Trump’s second choice after former fast food CEO Andrew Puzder withdrew from the nomination process due to concerns about his personal life.

Tags: 
U.S. workers
workers rights
workers' compensation
Workers' Comp
Florida International University
FIU
news

Related Content

Young Women Make Economic Strides As Young Men Fall Behind In U.S.

By Apr 19, 2017

Here's the good news about young adults in the U.S. over the past four decades: More of them are working full time and year-round.

In 1975, close to 67 percent of adults from ages 25 to 34 were employed full time, and that share increased to 77 percent by 2016, according to a new report on young adults by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Trump, Latin America Both Clueless On How To Prepare Workers For Globalization

By Nov 16, 2016
Marco Ugarte / AP via Miami Herald

COMMENTARY

You’ve heard of the federal Trade Adjustment Assistance program, right?

Don’t worry, neither have most Americans – even though what TAA does should have been front and center in the presidential campaign. More important than Hillary’s crafty emails. More significant than Donald’s creepy libido. Sorry, the President-elect’s creepy libido.

FIU Architecture Students Re-Imagine Miami In An Age Of Sea-Level Rise

By rowan moore gerety Apr 29, 2016
Florida International University

Floridians have been finding ways to get above high water for thousands of years, going back to the “tree islands” that helped Seminole and Calusa tribes stay dry in the Everglades. But rising seas could soon force wholesale changes in the way our cities and towns operate. At Florida International University, this reality has prompted an inter-disciplinary architecture studio where students are experimenting with designs for climate change.

 

Sports Fields Will Soon Take Over Part Of FIU's Nature Preserve

By Caitlin Granfield Apr 12, 2016
Caitlin Granfield

Florida International University is in the process making two new sports fields on its Sweetwater campus, and many students and staff are angry that the location will pave over part of a nature preserve.

Joshua Muñoz-Jiménez has been tilling, planting and pulling hard to find fruits and vegetables in an organic garden he manages for FIU. He’s a third-year student majoring in agricultural sciences.

The garden is on the boundary of an 11-acre nature preserve on campus.

Taking A Class At FIU With Professor Marco Rubio

By Diego Saldana-Rojas Apr 13, 2015
Michael Vadon / Flickr/Creative Commons

Marco Rubio will speak this afternoon at the historic Freedom Tower where he will share his candidacy for the 2016 presidential race. During his time as Florida senator, he’s also held another title: Professor Rubio.

Abel Ramos Taype was 23 years old and a few electives short of graduating with a degree in international relations from Florida International University.

Upon looking for one of those final electives needed to graduate, an international relations course billed with two lecturers caught his eye.