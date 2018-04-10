Final Numbers On Maria In Puerto Rico: $90 Billion In Damage, Some Cat 5 Winds

By Jenny Staletovich 1 hour ago
  • Hurricane Maria knocked down 80 percent of Puerto Rico’s utility poles.
    Hurricane Maria knocked down 80 percent of Puerto Rico’s utility poles.
    Miami Herald Archive

Hurricane Maria, the sixth fastest intensifying hurricane on record, likely slammed parts of mountainous Puerto Rico with fiercer winds than previously reported, the National Hurricane Center said Monday in a final assessment of the lethal storm.

Maria struck the island’s southeast coast Sept. 20, lingering for nearly eight hours and leaving a death toll that remains a matter of dispute.

A day before the storm struck, its intensity fluctuated between Cat 4 and Cat 5 strength. But just before landfall, it weakened after the eyewall collapsed and was replaced, which happens frequently in fierce storms. The National Weather Service reported sustained winds reached over 155 mph as it roared ashore. But in Monday’s report, hurricane specialists Richard Pasch, Andrew Penny and Robbie Berg concluded that more intense winds blowing at higher elevations almost certainly reached parts of the mountainous island.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
hurricane
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
news
Caribbean
weather

Related Content

How Busy Will Hurricane Season Be In 2018? This Forecast Has Good News And Bad News

By Jenny Staletovich Apr 5, 2018
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

Get ready to batten down the hatches. Again.

In a preseason forecast issued Thursday, Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project predicts the upcoming hurricane season that begins June 1 will again be busy, although not as bad as the brutal 2017 season. The forecast calls for seven hurricanes, three hurricanes at Cat 3 intensity or worse, and 14 named storms.

Hurricane Center Updates Irma Death Toll In US, Caribbean

By Mar 13, 2018

The death toll from Hurricane Irma's catastrophic rampage across the Caribbean and the southeastern U.S. has risen to 44 fatalities directly caused by its strong winds and heavy rains, plus 85 fatalities indirectly linked to the storm, according to a report released Monday by the U.S. National Hurricane Center.