This Filmmaker Is Telling The Stories Of South Florida Flea Markets, One 'Flea' At A Time

By 2 hours ago
  • Nicanson Guerrier, the creator of "The Flea."
    Nicanson Guerrier, the creator of "The Flea."
    Kathleen Dubos / WLRN news

A Miami filmmaker is highlighting flea market culture in his latest project. Nicanson Guerrier, 38, grew up in Little Haiti and his mother and brother worked at the Opa-Locka Hialeah flea market. 

Guerrier spent his time playing with other kids, buying candy and helping his mother and brother at the market.

His film, a comedy called "The Flea," recently debuted at the American Black Film Festival. Guerrier said it was important for him to show the people who buy and sell at flea markets because he felt nobody was telling their story.

Guerrier said the markets are full of colorful characters and vendors who sell food from all over the Caribbean. And that's part of South Florida's culture. 

"A lot of people in general in Miami grew up in a flea market so it’s something that touches home," he said. "I wanted to bring that full circle and to show people the culture of the flea market because the culture of the flea market represents the culture of your community."

Guerrier hopes to extend this project into a series around life in flea markets.

"There are people there that exist who are just entrepreneurs, who are just moms, dads, brothers and sisters and they don’t necessarily get a fair shake of things because people don’t see them," he said. "I see them, I understand them and I am them."

Tags: 
news
Local News
florida film
Little Haiti

Related Content

Haitian Compas Music Festival Opens For 20th Year

By Danny Hwang May 18, 2018

As much as Afro-Cuban rhythms are a part of Miami's musical heritage, so is Haitian Compas music. The genre is credited to 1950s saxophonist Nemours Jean-Baptiste, who incorporated brass into a wide range of Caribbean rhythms.

Two Letters, Two Views On Film Incentives For Florida Productions

By May 15, 2015
Miami-Dade Office of Film & Entertainment

Florida has been home to TV shows like "Burn Notice," "Dexter," and most recently the reality show "Gator Boys." With a special session looming, there’s a new push for the state to offer film incentives for production companies that bring their projects to Florida.

Lawmakers have to reconvene June 1 to finish the state budget, and that gave Palm Beach County Deputy Film Commissioner Michelle Hillery an idea.

New Series GROWN Seeks To 'Accurately Portray Haitians On Screen'

By Alejandra Martinez May 23, 2018

Haitian Americans Joshua Jean Baptiste and Edson Jean grew up without any characters on screen that they felt accurately portrayed their Haitian background. So the South Florida natives decided to make a show of their own.