Film Festival Kicks Off In South Beach

By Holly Pretsky 26 minutes ago
  • The film "Train Station" was made by 40 directors from 25 different countries. It will be shown as part of the Miami Independent Film Festival.
The second annual Miami Independent Film festival, or MINDIE, kicks off this weekend in Miami Beach. 

The festival will screen work that has been selected from more than 1,000 submissions in categories including short films, student films, feature films, and documentaries. 

One of the films, Train Station, is a collaboration of 40 directors from 25 different countries. 

The festival’s organizers aren’t from South Florida, but they were attracted to the art scene here.

“We think Miami Beach is growing culturally, and that’s something that we really wanted to be a part of,” says festival spokesperson Sally Nieves. “There’s a lot of talent here in Miami Beach. There’s a lot of talent in South Florida in general.” 

She says the festival will feature several local filmmakers. 

Screenings start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Miami Beach Cinematheque.  Admission is free and first-come first-served. For more information on screening schedules, click here

