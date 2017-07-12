Federal Judge Dismisses Request To Stop Spraying Pesticide Naled In Miami-Dade County

A federal judge dismissed a request to stop aerial spraying of the pesticide Naled in Miami-Dade County, describing the plaintiffs' complaint as "poor" and recommending they get a lawyer before pursuing further legal action.

Judge Federico Moreno, a U.S. district court judge for the Southern District of Florida, gave the two Miami Beach residents who filed the complaint 60 days to amend it by clarifying which laws they contend are being violated and why the case belongs in federal court. But he said the dispute over the pesticide might be better settled outside of the legal system.

"In my experience, if you want to resolve something, you have to talk," Moreno told the plaintiffs, Cindy Mattson and Dr. Michael Hall. The judge said that rather than pursuing legal action against Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez and deputy mayor Alina Hudak, the plaintiffs should bring their concerns to county scientists and mosquito control officials, who know more about pesticide application.

Hall, a family practice doctor who last year spearheaded protests against the county's use of Naled, said he felt county officials had stopped listening to his criticisms. But Wednesday's hearing, he said, renewed his hope that concerns over the safety of Naled will be addressed.

"I think they heard another side because they were forced to hear another side," he said. "But this is about what works."

Following Moreno's decision, attorneys for the county invited Hall and Mattson to speak with them -- although not county officials -- about their concerns.

The decision came after the two Miami Beach residents filed a request for an injunction to stop Miami-Dade County from conducting aerial spraying with the pesticide Naled. They say they represent people in the county who are concerned about the pesticide’s possible health impacts, as well as unintended environmental consequences.

A recent study from the University of Michigan found a possible link between Naled exposure and slight motor delays in about 200 Chinese infants. The researchers say their study was small and more work needs to be done on the pesticide, and they would not make a policy recommendation based on their findings.

But they also say there’s evidence that other pesticides similar to Naled can harm the neurological development of infants exposed before birth.

Naled has been used for agriculture and mosquito control in Florida since 1959. The pesticide became the source of protests in September 2016 when county officials, acting on the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and other federal agencies, began using it over areas of Miami Beach and elsewhere in the county to control the mosquitoes that carry the Zika virus.

At that time, it was a tradeoff between a virus known to cause birth defects in infants and a pesticide that the Environmental Protection Agency says is safe in the doses used for mosquito control – no more than an ounce per acre.

But now, mosquito control officials in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe say they’re no longer using Naled to control potential Zika-carrying mosquitoes. They’ve sprayed it periodically to manage populations of salt marsh mosquitoes that blow in from the Everglades following storms.

Those mosquitoes are “aggressive biters” and have prompted as many as 2000 daily complaints to county mosquito control officials per day, according to Anh Ton, director of mosquito control for Broward County. But they’re not considered major disease carriers.

The Environmental Protection Agency is in the process of conducting a regularly scheduled review of its guidance on Naled. Updates, if there are any, will be made public by the end of 2017, according to the agency’s website.