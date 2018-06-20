Extension Of 836 Expressway Into Kendall Wins Key Vote In Miami-Dade

By Doug Hanks & Jenny Staletovich 1 minute ago
  • A rush hour view of the 836 expressway. Miami-Dade commissioners approved a $650 million plan to extend the toll roads 14 miles southwest into West Kendall.
    A rush hour view of the 836 expressway. Miami-Dade commissioners approved a $650 million plan to extend the toll roads 14 miles southwest into West Kendall.
    MIAMI HERALD

Miami-Dade commissioners on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to extending the 836 expressway 14 miles into West Kendall, rejecting warnings about environmental damage and urban sprawl in favor of bringing relief to commuters in the congested suburbs.

"We've got to start somewhere," said Commissioner Javier Souto, whose district includes western areas in the county. "Do something. Do something."

A final vote awaits, but the 9 to 2 vote captured what appeared to be broad support for the signature transportation package from Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who cited the toll road's extension as his top priority in his final two years in office.

Read more from our news partner, The Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Florida transportation
836
836 extension
West Kendall
public transportation
news

Related Content

LISTEN: Opposing Sides On The 836 Highway Extension Explain Why It's Good/Bad Plan

By 8 hours ago
AdamFirst via Wikimedia Commons

The Miami-Dade County commissioners discuss on Wednesday the future of the 836 extension proposal. It’s a hotly debated topic, as traffic issues tend to be in South Florida. The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX), the organization behind the construction of the extension, argue it's necessary for alleviating congestion on major roadways from Kendall to Miami. But environmental groups are raising concerns that the freeway runs too close to the Urban Boundary Development line, established a few miles from the borders of Everglades National Park.

Everglades Restoration Funding Could Be Imperiled By Miami-Dade Expressway Proposal, Critics Say

By Jun 18, 2018
C.M. Guerrero / El Nuevo Herald

A proposal to extend state road 836 — the Dolphin Expressway — in Miami-Dade County could imperil future funding for Everglades restoration, critics say.

Members of the Hold the Line Coalition, a group of transportation and environment organizations, oppose extending the 836 expressway into wetland and agricultural areas outside Miami-Dade's urban development boundary. The proposed 14-mile expansion is intended to alleviate traffic in the Kendall area by providing commuters an alternative to Florida's Turnpike.

It Was Once Part Of The Everglades. Now Miami-Dade Wants To Use It For A Highway

By Jenny Staletovich Jun 19, 2018
Archive / Miami Herald

On the western fringes of Miami-Dade County, street after street of barrel-tiled houses squeezed within shouting distance of one another come to an abrupt stop at a marshy basin that was once part of the Shark River Slough.

The slough — the flowing heart of the Everglades' famed River of Grass — was supposed to be the boundary to what a county plan anointed Miami's "aggrandizing urban front."

Transit Alliance Director: 'Miami Can Be A City That Has Excellent Public Transit'

By Alejandra Martinez May 29, 2018
Transit-Alliance

Bus riders in Miami-Dade County are waiting longer for their buses to arrive than in years past. Depending on the route, waiting times range from 15-45 minutes. In some instances, buses aren't arriving at all. 