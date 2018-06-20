Extension Of 836 Expressway Into Kendall Wins Key Vote In Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade commissioners on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to extending the 836 expressway 14 miles into West Kendall, rejecting warnings about environmental damage and urban sprawl in favor of bringing relief to commuters in the congested suburbs.

"We've got to start somewhere," said Commissioner Javier Souto, whose district includes western areas in the county. "Do something. Do something."

A final vote awaits, but the 9 to 2 vote captured what appeared to be broad support for the signature transportation package from Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who cited the toll road's extension as his top priority in his final two years in office.

