Everglades Restoration Funding Could Be Imperiled By Miami-Dade Expressway Proposal, Critics Say

By 3 hours ago
  • Morning traffic congestion heading east on the 836 bottles up near Northwest 57th Avenue on Aug. 25, 2015.
    Morning traffic congestion heading east on the 836 bottles up near Northwest 57th Avenue on Aug. 25, 2015.
    C.M. Guerrero / El Nuevo Herald

A proposal to extend state road 836 — the Dolphin Expressway — in Miami-Dade County could imperil future funding for Everglades restoration, critics say.

Members of the Hold the Line Coalition, a group of transportation and environment organizations, oppose extending the 836 expressway into wetland and agricultural areas outside Miami-Dade’s urban development boundary. The proposed 14-mile expansion is intended to alleviate traffic in the Kendall area by providing commuters an alternative to Florida’s Turnpike.

The extension would run near Everglades National Park and a fresh water wellfield.

“It is not uncommon to be in D.C. seeking funding for Everglades restoration projects and hear, ‘What are those people in South Florida doing?’” said Richard Grosso, an attorney for the Hold the Line Coalition. “‘They want our money to help restore the Everglades… but they keep doing these things that are contrary to that, increasing the federal government’s costs.’”

He and other critics say the county should look at new public transit lines as a solution to traffic woes in the West Kendall area. Commute times by car from the Kendall area to downtown Miami — about 20 miles — routinely reach an hour-and-a-half or more.

A spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade County mayor’s office said the South Florida Water Management District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have confirmed the proposal does not interfere with current Everglades restoration efforts.

The spokeswoman also said water runoff from the extension would be treated on site and would present no harm to the environment.

Last year the county's government operations committee rejected the proposal. But it's back on the agenda as Miami-Dade considers its comprehensive development master plan, with strong support from Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday on whether to send the plan to state regulators for approval.

Tags: 
traffic
transportation
everglades
Miami Dade Expressway Authority
836
dolphin expressway
environment
news
Local News

Related Content

Trump's Move To Redefine Water Rule Threatens Wetlands Banks

By Jun 15, 2018

On the western edge of the Florida Everglades sits 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of gator-infested swampland, and a private firm is making big money selling it off.

The Panther Island Mitigation Bank isn't another Florida land boondoggle, but rather is part of a federal system designed to restore wetlands across the United States. Panther Island's owners preserved one of the nation's last stands of virgin bald Cyprus, a place where wood storks, otters and other native flora and fauna have returned since they removed invasive plants.

Key Everglades Restoration Measure Advances Through Congressional Committees

By May 25, 2018
USGS via Wikimedia Commons

A reservoir project that could help address water challenges in the Everglades is one step closer to being built.

Congressional committees on Thursday approved a bill that, if passed, would authorize construction of a $1.4 billion water storage reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee. The reservoir would help reduce water discharges from Lake Okeechobee that contribute to algae blooms on Florida’s coasts; it would also increase water flow south to Florida Bay.

Broward's Water Wells Are More At Risk From Rising Seas Than Miami-Dade's, Study Finds

By Jun 14, 2018
WWW.HRPDCVA.GOV

Transit Alliance Director: 'Miami Can Be A City That Has Excellent Public Transit'

By Alejandra Martinez May 29, 2018
Transit-Alliance

Bus riders in Miami-Dade County are waiting longer for their buses to arrive than in years past. Depending on the route, waiting times range from 15-45 minutes. In some instances, buses aren't arriving at all. 

How Would You Fix Miami's Traffic Woes? There's $100,000 For The Best Idea

By Rob Wile Jun 13, 2018

You may have given up on any hope of solving Miami's endless traffic woes. But one American auto giant has not.

Ford announced Wednesday it has chosen Miami-Dade as the second destination for its "City of Tomorrow Challenge" (yes, in this case it should be "county") with the goal of soliciting complaints from residents, along with suggestions about how to solve Miami's profound traffic problems.