EU Hits Google With $5 Billion Fine For Pushing Apps On Android Users

The European Commission has fined Google $5 billion for violating EU antitrust laws — specifically, by forcing manufacturers of Android phones to pre-install the Google search app and the Chrome web browser.

"Google has used Android as a vehicle to cement the dominance of its search engine," Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. "These practices have denied rivals the chance to innovate and compete on the merits."

The tech giant plans to appeal the decision, a spokesperson tells NPR.

Last year, the European Commission fined Google $2.72 billion for antitrust violations. That time, it found Google was using its search service to improperly promote its shopping service.

