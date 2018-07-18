Related Program: The Public Storyteller Ellen Wedner - Rooster in the Hood By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 1 minute ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email July 15, 2018 Ellen Wedner's new home comes with a rooster. Listen Listening... / 13:11 July 15, 2018 Ellen Wedner's new home comes with a rooster Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Sam Goldstein - Good Cop By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 9 minutes ago July 8, 2018 Sam Goldstein's work as an officer had long-term affects. Listen Listening... / 11:14 July 8, 2018 Sam Goldstein's work has long-time affects.