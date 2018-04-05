Donald Judd Comes To Miami In New ICA Exhibit

By Alex Gonzalez 1 hour ago
  • "Untitled" (1960) by Donald Judd will be one of 14 paintings on display at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami's new exhibit that highlights his transitional period from 1959 to 1961.
    "Untitled" (1960) by Donald Judd will be one of 14 paintings on display at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami's new exhibit that highlights his transitional period from 1959 to 1961.
    Judd Foundation

Donald Judd became one of the fathers of the "minimalist" movement even though he denounced the term. 

 

 


“He never used the term to describe himself,” says Ellen Salpeter, director of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.

Salpeter, also a board member of the Judd Foundation, helped curate a new exhibit on rarely seen paintings by Judd, who’s best known for his large-scale sculptures.

Opening Thursday, “Donald Judd: Paintings” brings together 14 paintings created during Judd’s transitional period from 1959 to 1961 when he experimented with form and color. A 1964 sculpture will also accompany the exhibit, which was co-curated by Judd’s son Flavin Judd.

 

In "Untitled" (1960), Donald Judd experiments with form and color.
Credit Judd Foundation

Trained and educated in New York, Judd eventually moved to Marfa, Texas and established what would become today’s creative compound. There, he pursued the idea of the permanent installation – or that artists should place their own work.

Given Judd's penchant for permanence, it’s a big deal when anything new trickles out of Marfa, according to Salpeter. She says the ICA exhibit will help inform future scholarship and understand his development as a painter and sculptor.

“It’s an opportunity to commission new writing and how he has impacted future generations of artists,” Salpeter says.

“Donald Judd: Paintings” opens Thursday, April 5 and runs until July 15. Admission to the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., is free.

Tags: 
Donald Judd
art
culture
Local News
news

Related Content

Art Therapy Links Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students To Painting, Healing

By Mar 12, 2018
art therapy
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

It’s been close to a month since the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead and 15 more injured. In a city neighboring Parkland, one museum is making art therapy for students a weekly ritual. 

 

Kathryn Doll is an art therapist and one of the licensed clinical social workers leading the art healing group at the Coral Springs Museum of Art.

'Architecture Is A Backdrop For Life,' Says 2018 Pritzker Winner Balkrishna Doshi

By Mar 7, 2018

Bal Krishna is the name sometimes given to the young Hindu god Krishna. Balkrishna Doshi was named for him, when he was born in 1927.

"They wanted me to remain young," the 90-year-old architect explains, as he bursts into peals of laughter.

Doshi is the newest winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, known as the Nobel for architects.

Best Of Sundial: Shark Migration Off The Florida Coast & American Artist Frank Stella's NSU Exhibit

By Andrea Perdomo Mar 28, 2018
Twitter

Guests for Sundial on Thursday March 15, 2018:

Stephen Kajiura is a professor of biological sciences at Florida Atlantic University. For the last eight years, Kajiura -who specializes in sharks- has been boarding a small plane and flying off the Florida coast surveying the water, recording schools of sharks. He and his team have captured video of thousands of sharks migrating up and down the coast, many of them closer than beach-goers realize. 

Miami Police Chief On Gun Violence And Public Safety & Exploring 'Dangerous Women' Exhibit At FIU

By Andrea Perdomo Apr 2, 2018
Allison Diaz / Miami Herald File Photo

Guests for Sundial on Thursday, March 29, 2018:

Jorge Colina had been with the Miami Police Department for 28 years before he was promoted to police chief this past January. 

When he got the job, he said: "There's no reason why we can't be one of the safest cities in the country. Reducing gun violence is the priority. I have no sympathy if you chose to use a firearm to commit a crime."