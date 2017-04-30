Documentary On Florida Wildlife Corridor Expedition To Air Nationally On PBS

Back in 2012 and 2015, three environmentalists hiked, biked and kayaked a thousand miles across Florida - first, from the Everglades north to the Okefenokee Swamp in Georgia, then from the headwaters of the Everglades, through the Panhandle, to the Alabama state line. Their mission - to publicize the need to connect the state's dwindling natural lands before they're developed forever.

The documentary from their second trip will be rolled out nationally on PBS beginning this Saturday for Earth Day. It's called "The Forgotten Coast: Return to Wild Florida." WUSF's Steve Newborn talks about that with Lindsay Cross, executive director of the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

Click here to listen to the conversation between WUSF's Steve Newborn and Lindsay Cross of the Florida Wildlife Corridor



