The Doc Is In Shock

8pm DOC MARTIN: Uneasy Lies the Head - Comedy/Drama

Martin is still in a bit of shock at Louisa's return and her present condition. She makes it quite plain that she expects nothing of Martin and moves into a room at the pub. She also gets a job teaching at the school, but the new headmaster who replaced her, Mr. Strain, is acting quite oddly. Aunt Joan is thrilled at Louisa's return and that she is pregnant and even offers her a place to stay at her cottage. Martin feels left out of it all and doesn't quite know what to do. As for the headmaster, Martin has also noticed some odd behavior and all it takes is a urine sample to diagnose his problem. Martin also has to deal with a patient who asks him if there is a cure for being gay.

9pm MIDSOMER MURDERS: The Animal Within - Crime Drama

Faith's unannounced visit to her wealthy Uncle Rex's estate turns into quite a surprise. When Rex's body turns up, his would-be heirs engage in a battle of wills that exposes plenty of motives for murder. The extent of Rex's double life starts to emerge when three family friends and a long-lost niece produce wills claiming his fortune, and his collection of erotic photographs from the 1960s gives Barnaby and Jones the key to the tangled relationships and feuds blighting the family.