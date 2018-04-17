The Doc and the Detective

8pm DOC MARTIN - Comedy/Drama - Dr. Martin Ellingham is a successful London surgeon who begins working as a G.P. in the seaside village of Portwenn.

ON THE EDGE - Martin learns that he is under investigation for rude and condescending behaviour with the end result that he may have to go on a 2 week course to improve his people skills. Pauline advises him that he will have to find a new receptionist as she is returning to university to study nursing. Bert Large thinks he's struck gold when word gets out that a rare bird is nesting in the local cliffs so he borrows the police van to offer guided tours. Louisa Glasson's father Terry suddenly re-appears in the village accompanied by his friend, Jonathan. Terry had left the village under a cloud when he was accused of stealing money from the lifeboat fund but he has always maintained his innocence and Louisa remains his staunchest defender. Things get serious when Jonathan stops taking his medication and takes Martin, Louisa and Pauline prisoner and the problems in the town heat up.

9pm INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY - Crime Drama - An old-fashioned Scotland Yard detective pursues law-breakers.



SON OF A GUN - On Christmas Eve an armed gang rob the Tyne and Wear bank with machine-guns and soon afterwards the female getaway driver is found dead. Information leads Gently to a rough club frequented by a skinhead gang led by the violent Jonjo Burden but with insufficient evidence Gently cannot charge them so Rachel goes undercover and gets close to Burden.