Democratic Lawmakers Criticize Gov. Rick Scott On Separation Policy

By 28 minutes ago
  • Scott has blamed Washington for the policy.
    Gage Skidmore (Flickr)

A group of Democratic lawmakers criticized what they say is a slow response from Governor Rick Scott to the Trump administration policy of separating migrant families at the border.

State Representative Javier Fernandez, a Democrat from South Miami, said during a Tuesday conference call that Scott has a track record of being hostile towards immigrants. Fernandez's main concern is to make sure that state resources aren’t used to enforce what Democrats say is a “cruel and inhumane policy.”

Last week, Scott issued a statement saying he opposes the Trump administration policy but blamed Washington at large.

The call comes after hundreds of protestors gathered to rally last weekend at a Homestead detention center, where more than 1,100 children—70 of whom have been separated from their parents after crossing the Mexico border illegally—are being held.

Immigrant children are also being held at facilities in Miami Gardens and Cutler Bay, both of which house what the Trump administration refers to as “tender age children” who are as young as newborns.

Fernandez said immigration has buoyed Florida’s economy, especially in Miami-Dade County.

“It’s been a main beneficiary of both the talent and the resources brought ... by foreign born residents who have emigrated here," he said, "in some cases seeking asylum from violence at the hands of oppressive regimes.”

