A Death Row Inmate's Final Hours

By Caitie Switalski 19 minutes ago

Death Row inmate Michael Lambrix's scheduled execution date is Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.
Credit Miami Herald / WLRN

Death Row inmate Michael Lambrix was set to become the second person in the state of Florida to be executed this year, as of Thursday evening. The state has had a long debate about the death penalty, but executions have resumed after the U.S. Supreme Court previously declared Florida's sentencing process to be unconstitutional. 

Lambrix, 57, has been on Death Row for 34 years. He was convicted in 1984 of killing two people, but has always maintained that he is innocent.  

WLRN reporter Wilson Sayre exchanged many letters  with Lambrix, and she interviewed him multiple times for the documentary, Cell 1, which dives into the realities of life on Death Row. On Thursday's Sundial, Sayre spoke with host Luis Hernandez about why Lambrix's case is unique and what his final hours would be like. 

