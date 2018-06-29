Dangerous Enemies

9pm CORONER - Crime Drama - As coroner, Jane Kennedy’s job is to investigate sudden or unexplained deaths in this beautiful English coastal community. While Jane is talented and tenacious in seeking justice for the dead, her personal life is a bit more haphazard!

That's The Way We Do It

After antagonizing several people by stamping out traditions, including Punch and Judy, abrasive mayor Una Drake is found dead in a hotel room. For all her moral stance she was in an affair with young gigolo Danny Ball though estranged husband Gavin seemed remarkably tolerant about it. She had been threatened and her daughter Hannah tells Jane that she had' hundreds' of enemies. Jane puts herself in danger to find out which of them killed Una.