(1-24-2017) Today’s Topical Currents is a special two-hour edition, which embodies the strength of true friendship under ominous and inconceivable conditions.

"An Unbroken Bond: A Story of Survival," tells the story of Howard Chandler and Martin Baranek, two boyhood friends from the same small Polish town of Starachowice that not only survived the Holocaust but also continued their mutual devotion well into the 21st Century.