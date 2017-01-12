Cuban-Americans Agree With Ending 'Wet Foot-Dry Foot' – If Returning Migrants Are Not Harassed

By 11 minutes ago
  • Cubans wave goodbye to rafters headed across the Florida Straits.
    Cubans wave goodbye to rafters headed across the Florida Straits.
    Al Diaz / Miami Herald

The Wet foot, dry foot policy is over. For more than 20 years, Cubans migrating to the U.S. enjoyed that special privilege, which meant if they made it to dry land here they could stay. President Obama ended it on Thursday– and even most Cubans here agree with him.

President Bill Clinton created the wet foot-dry foot policy in 1995 as a way to appease both the Cuban government and Cuban exile leaders. But since then it’s become a controversial rule that many Cuban-Americans say is antiquated now that the U.S. and Cuba have normalized relations.

“Wet foot, dry foot was really having the effect of creating an incentive for Cubans to take to the high seas and risk their lives or being trafficked over the Central America to the Mexican border in order to make it to American shores," says Cuban-American attorney Ric Herrero, who heads #Cuba Now, a Miami organization that supports engagement with Cuba.

But Herrero says it’s just as important that Cuba’s communist government not harass migrants once they’re returned to the island.

“It remains to be seen," says Herrero, "but I presume that the agreement means they are not going to face charges once they get back to Cuba. Otherwise it’s a toothless agreement and it means nothing.”

The number of Cubans coming to the U.S. has doubled since Washington and Havana normalized relations two years ago. Meanwhile, legal Cuban migrants will still enjoy a fast-track process to U.S. residency and citizenship under the Cuban Adjustment Act.

Tags: 
Americas
Latin America
Cuba
wet foot dry foot
President Obama
Ric Herrero
#Cuba Now
news

Related Content

More Cuban Rafters Escaping Communist Failure But Needing Capitalist Help

By Sep 3, 2014
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

José has experienced policy failure both communist and capitalist.

    

José asked that I not use his last name to protect his family back home in Cuba. He arrived in Florida two weeks ago on a homemade raft, the kind of illegal exit that makes you a counter-revolutionary – a gusano, or worm – in the eyes of the communist dictatorship there.

Economic despair in Cuba was the main thing that compelled José to float away. “Every day you feel like a needy person,” he told me.

Central America Airlift One More Reason To Ditch Cuban Migrant Privileges

By Jan 7, 2016
Esteban Felix / AP via Miami Herald

OPINION

El Salvador is once again the deadliest place in the world.

Data released this week show the small but gang-plagued Central American nation logged an astonishing 104 murders per 100,000 people last year – more than 20 times the U.S. homicide rate.

So if you’re a Salvadoran, what could possibly add insult to that chronic injury?

How about watching as thousands of Cuban migrants get airlifted into your country en route to a nice big welcome in the U.S.?

Federal Judge Delays Decision On Fate of Cubans that Reached Lighthouse

By Spencer Parts Jun 3, 2016
Spencer Parts / WLRN

Federal Judge Darrin Gayles will take at least another two weeks to consider whether the American Shoal Light House – located in the Florida Straits 7 miles off Sugarloaf Key – constitutes dry land. If he rules that it does, the 21 Cuban migrants that took refuge in it can stay in the U.S.

The group of migrants swam to the lighthouse after traveling by raft from Cuba, and were taken onto a Coast Guard cutter after an eight-hour standoff on May 20th. 