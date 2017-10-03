Cruise Ship Brings Thousands Of Hurricane Evacuees To South Florida

By 30 minutes ago
  • Dr. Nivea Ribas awaits for her mother, Ada, to disembark the Adventure of the Seas ship at the Royal Caribbean terminal at Port Everglades on Oct. 3, 2017. Ribas grew up in Puerto Rico and has lived in Miami for 23 years.
    Dr. Nivea Ribas awaits for her mother, Ada, to disembark the Adventure of the Seas ship at the Royal Caribbean terminal at Port Everglades on Oct. 3, 2017. Ribas grew up in Puerto Rico and has lived in Miami for 23 years.
    Peter Haden / WLRN

Around 4,000 hurricane evacuees from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands arrived at Port Everglades Tuesday aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

Anxious South Floridians reunited with family members fleeing the devastation of Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Gloria Fredericks came from Saint Croix to stay with her two daughters in Pembroke Pines. Her home -- and neighborhood -- were destroyed by the storm.

“The houses are devastated, ” said Fredericks “The roofs are gone. There is no electricity or running water. You have to make long lines to get food and gasoline for generators.”

Fredericks’s daughter Maritza Evans said the wait has been emotional.

“It’s been overwhelming,” said Evans. “We were worried about her all the time. Now we get to spoil her and hear her stories.”

The ship also carried tourists to South Florida that have been stranded due to the devastation. Juan Ramirez and his girlfriend, Jessica McDonald, were vacationing in Puerto Rico from Kentucky when Hurricane Maria hit.

“We got stuck,” Ramirez said. “No flights back, no assistance. Eight days. We were really struggling — eating once a day if we could. It’s bad.”

Some passengers on the ship were just desperate to get out. Many had no family or resources in South Florida, according to United Way of Broward President Kathleen Cannon.

“They are really coming here totally blind and not knowing what’s next,” said Cannon.

All evacuees could take advantage of a resource resource fair set up by the United Way of Broward, Royal Caribbean International and county agencies. Buses took people to the Broward Convention Center, where FEMA and aid agencies were set up offering services like food and lodging, employment assistance and school enrollment.

Tags: 
Royal Caribbean
Puerto Rico crisis
Hurricane Maria
Local News
news

Related Content

The Sunshine Economy: Technology, Cruising and a Booming Business

By Mar 21, 2017
Tom Hudson

Big cruise companies like Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Corp. are increasingly turning to technology to step up their passengers’ on-board experiences and make boarding the ships more efficient in all aspects, including the design.

 

Trump Has Two Bigly PR Problems: Puerto Rico And Public Relations

By Oct 2, 2017
AP

UPDATE: President Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday and possibly heightened rather than diffused tensions between him and the U.S. island territory. He quipped that Puerto Rico's hurricane disaster had "thrown our budget a little out of whack. We've spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico." Then he suggested the storm had not been a "real catastrophe" like Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Florida Schools Begin Enrolling Puerto Rican Hurricane Evacuees

By Jessica Bakeman Oct 2, 2017
Pedro Portal/The Miami Herald

Puerto Ricans fleeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria have already arrived at Florida’s public schools.

Broward County schools took in 128 hurricane refugees last week, mainly from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Miami-Dade district enrolled 31 from Puerto Rico, in addition to the 16 students from the Keys and two from Texas the district got after Irma and Harvey.

School leaders are preparing for what could be a much bigger influx.

South Floridians Share How You Can Help Puerto Rico

By Oct 2, 2017
Miami Herald

Puerto Ricans on the island are desperate for help following Hurricane Maria. As of this weekend, about 30 percent of the island has telecommunications capabilities; roughly half of supermarkets are open part of the time; and a little more than half of gas stations are pumping. But people need water. They need basic supplies. They need money. 

CNN reports that there are thousands of shipping containers stuck in San Juan's port. Barely 20 percent of truck drivers have returned to work. There's a fuel shortage. Add to that, many roads have not been cleared. 

U.S. Military Crews Continue Mission To Transport Patients From Islands Ravaged By Hurricanes

By Oct 1, 2017
JULIO OCHOA / WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

The C130's four propeller engines scream as it lifts lifts off from MacDill Air Force base in Tampa. The plane is loaded with pallets of medical supplies bound for St. Croix, nine days after the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands took a direct hit from Hurricane Maria.

But the flight's true mission is getting patients in critical need of health care off the island and into hospitals in Columbia, South Carolina and Atlanta.

So far, hundreds of patients have been brought to those hospitals along with facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi.