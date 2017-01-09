'This Could Happen Anywhere," Tourists Not Wary Of Visiting Florida

By 11 minutes ago
  • Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    Peter Haden / WLRN
  • Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    Peter Haden / WLRN
  • Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    Peter Haden / WLRN
  • Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    Peter Haden / WLRN
  • Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    Peter Haden / WLRN
  • Delaney Rickert-Hall, of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, waits for her flight home at the Terminal 2 baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 9, 2017.
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    Delaney Rickert-Hall, of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, waits for her flight home at the Terminal 2 baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 9, 2017.
    Peter Haden / WLRN
  • Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    Baggage claim in Terminal 2 resumes limited service at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 3, 2017.
    Peter Haden / WLRN

The Terminal 2 baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport is up and running again.

The routine, comfortably familiar:  a red light flashes, the luggage parade begins. Golf clubs. Military duffels. Monotone bags sporting colorful scarves. All searching for their owners – mostly Canadians coming in from the cold.

Delaney Rickert-Hall, of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, waits for her flight home at the Terminal 2 baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 9, 2017.
Credit Peter Haden / WLRN

“I’m here to get some sun and enjoy Miami,” said Morris Nailer of Montreal, who was picking up his bag.

Nailer says American airports should have a second security screening between baggage claim and the street.

“Anybody could come in here,” said Nailer.

But that would not have prevented Friday’s shooting.

Nailer’s countryman, Francine Cleroux, of Montreal, says nothing could have prevented the shooting.

“I think the government did whatever they can,” Cleroux said. “It can happen anywhere. No reason why.”

Only carousel 1 was operating in Terminal 2 Monday. A floor-to-ceiling black curtain keeps people and eyes from what lies beyond.

Delaney Rickert-Hall was sitting next to it -- propped against a wall under a Christmas garland, charging her phone for the flight back to Ottawa.

“I kinda just realized that it was here,” she said, gesturing to the area beyond the curtain where the shooting took place. “The security seems fine, there’s people around so...it seems like they’re looking out for stuff, I guess.”

And like Cleroux, many people at the baggage claim had arrived at the same conclusion.

“This won’t discourage me from coming to Florida,” said Cleroux. “This could happen anywhere.”

Tags: 
fort lauderdale airport
news
tourism

Related Content

Fort Lauderdale Airport Tragedy Gives Way to Familiar Back-and-Forth on Gun Control

By 14 hours ago
David Santiago / El Nuevo Herald


  When a gunman opened fire inside an airport terminal in Fort Lauderdale Friday, it was only a matter of time before tragedy gave way to a shockingly familiar political debate: are guns part of the problem, or aren’t they?

Federal Court Appoints Public Defender For Suspect In Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

By 23 hours ago
Associated Press

Esteban Santiago, the suspect in Friday’s shooting that resulted in the death of five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, made his first court appearance Monday at the U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Airport Re-Opens After Fatal Shooting

By WLRN Jan 7, 2017
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport re-opened early Saturday, 16 hours after a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area. Long lines were the common denominator while an estimate of 6,000 passengers tried to find a way to make it to their final destinations.

What We Know About The Fort Lauderdale Shooting Suspect

By Jan 7, 2017

Updated at 5:52 p.m.

One day after five people were killed at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., more details are coming to light on the suspected gunman: Esteban Ruiz Santiago, a U.S. military veteran.

The 26-year-old was arrested by police shortly after the shooting began at the airport's baggage claim area. He is now at a Broward County jail, where authorities say he is being held on suspicion of murder. Authorities say there is no indication that Santiago worked with anyone else in planning or executing the attack.

Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport Leaves At Least 5 Dead And 8 Injured

By WLRN Jan 6, 2017
Madeline Fox / WLRN News

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shut down Friday afternoon after five people were killed and several more were injured in a baggage claim area, according to Broward Sheriffs's Office. 