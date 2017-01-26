Controversial Water Storage Bill Filed In Florida's Senate

By Kate Stein 39 minutes ago
  • Blue-green algae along the shore of Martin County. Sen. Negron's plan is intended to reduce outflows from Lake Okeechobee, which contribute to the algae's growth.
    Blue-green algae along the shore of Martin County. Sen. Negron's plan is intended to reduce outflows from Lake Okeechobee, which contribute to the algae's growth.
    Martin County Health Department

A bill to build water storage reservoirs south of Lake Okeechobee was introduced in Florida’s legislature on Thursday, formalizing a controversial plan by Senate President Joe Negron.

The main goal of Senate Bill 10 is to provide alternatives to discharging phosphorus-heavy water from the lake; those discharges contributed to economically devastatingtoxic blue-green algae blooms along Florida’s coasts last summer.

“This is a monumental piece of legislation,” said Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg. “The legislature declares that an emergency exists. “They clearly understand the importance of this.”

The $2.4 billion plan has won accolades from environmental groups, including the Everglades Foundation, that pushed hard for southern storage. Supporters say that in addition to reducing the need for discharges, the southern storage will help restore the natural flow of water through the Everglades and rehydrate Florida Bay, which has suffered massive seagrass die-offs because of a lack of fresh water.

But the plan concerns residents of Glades farming communities south of the lake, who say giving up land for water storage would cost them jobs. Many of them expressed their opposition on Wednesday at a meeting of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Environment and Natural Resources. (The subcommittee’s chair, Sen. Rob Bradley, filed the bill containing Negron’s plan.)

“One sugar mill employs 600 people,” said Tammy Jackson-Moore, a member of Guardians of the Glades, which represents concerned residents of Pahokee, Belle Glade and South Bay. “If you’re successful in acquiring these lands that are currently being proposed, we will close yet another sugar mill.”

The bill does not specify where land would be purchased. If enacted, the South Florida Water Management District would have until the end of 2017 to find willing sellers for the 60,000 acres. If it doesn’t, the state would exercise an option that would most likely result in a purchase of land from U.S. Sugar.

“That’s a bold move, having that as a backup plan,” said Julie Hill-Gabriel, Audubon Florida’s Director of Everglades Policy. “Both the water management district and U.S. Sugar have expressed that they’re not very favorable to this deal anymore.”

If the U.S. Sugar purchase doesn’t occur, the bill requires an increase in funding to the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP). Some of that money would eventually go to southern storage, since CERP mandates studies and planning of southern restoration efforts in the Everglades Agricultural Area.

“It’s already on the horizon,” Hill-Gabriel said. But she added she recognizes Glades residents’ concerns about economic impacts of southern storage. A 2008 proposal that would have put U.S. Sugar out of business and “the job loss related to that proposal was pretty clear.”

“I would say it’s not as clear what those impacts will be,” Hill-Gabriel said of Senate Bill 10. But, “finding additional opportunities for the Glades communities should be a priority.”

If the bill becomes law, Florida and the federal government would each pay $1.2 billion toward the reservoir plan. Florida’s share would come from money from bonds issued by the state and the Amendment 1 Land Acquisition Trust Fund.

Tags: 
Joe Negron
environment
CERP
Everglades National Park
Everglades Foundation
Audubon Florida
restoration
South Florida Water Management District
toxic algae

Related Content

Central Everglades Restoration: What it Means for South Florida

By Jan 4, 2017

Tucked inside a massive multi-billion federal waterworks bill is funding for a project proponents say is vital to the future of South Florida: the Central Everglades Planning Project.

The $1.9 billion dollars for CEPP, split between the federal and state government, is part of the $10 billion Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act. The CEPP plan will allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to put forward a "a suite of restoration projects in the central Everglades."

Scientists Seek Re-Evaluation of Everglades Restoration

By Amy Green/WMFE Dec 19, 2016

A committee of scientists is recommending a re-evaluation of a $16 billion restoration of the Florida Everglades, the largest in American history.


What You Need To Know About Florida's Algae Crisis

By Jul 6, 2016
Terry Spencer, Associated Press

How would you like to pack up the cooler and head to your favorite Florida beach -- only to find the ocean water covered with foul-smelling, guacamole-thick fluorescent green gunk?  

That's what many Treasure Coast year-round residents and tourists are dealing with.  The blue-green algae spread is so bad that Gov. Rick Scott last week declared a state of emergency in four Florida counties -- including Palm Beach County.  

In Blow To South Florida Environmental Groups, Court Upholds EPA's No Pollution Permits Rule

By Kate Stein Jan 25, 2017
USGS, via Wikimedia Commons

A federal ruling issued last week on water transfers could affect the quality of water in South Florida, while potentially saving money for the area's taxpayers.

Negron Proposes $2.4 Billion Plan For Okeechobee Water Storage

By Kate Stein Aug 10, 2016
Martin County Health Department

Florida’s Senate President-elect Joe Negron announced Tuesday he’ll seek state lawmakers’ approval for a $2.4 billion plan to store water south of Lake Okeechobee.

 

The plan would require the acquisition of about 60,000 acres of land in an area mostly occupied by sugar growers and farmers. The goal is to reduce Lake Okeechobee water outflows that have contributed to the growth of blue-green algae on Florida's east and west coasts.

Businesses Say They Have Been Hurt By Algae Outbreak

By Jul 14, 2016

Fifty-four businesses from seven counties have alerted the state they have suffered some form of economic damage from toxic green algae coating waterways in parts of Florida.