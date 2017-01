9pm WALLANDER: Firewall - Crime Drama - Detective Kurt Wallander, investigates a series of violent and terrifying murders in the beautiful setting of Skane in southern Sweden.

Wallander investigates two seemingly separate incidents – a heart attack victim and the brutal murder of a cab driver by two teenage girls. As Wallander delves deeper into why the girls committed the murder, the two cases lead to one conspiracy that stretches far beyond the borders of Sweden.