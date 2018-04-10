Complicated relationships in life AND death

8pm DOC MARTIN - Comedy/Drama - Dr. Martin Ellingham is a successful London surgeon who begins working as a G.P. in the seaside village of Portwenn.

EROTOMANIA - Graham Orchard, a Salvation Army member, arrives in Portwenn to try to trace a missing woman named Emma Lewis. Danny's near death experience with a collapsed lung has made him appreciate how precious life is, and in particular how special his relationship with Louisa is to him. He wants Louisa to move in with him, but she is hesitant. With his wedding to Julie imminent, Mylow is busy making final preparations, including securing life insurance. The health check reveals puzzling results, especially when Mark's bride tells him she is pregnant. Mrs. Tishell has been wearing a collar to combat neck pain for years. The doctor urges her to remove it. Mrs. Tishell fears removing the collar will just cause her more pain, and toys with the idea of helping herself to painkillers from the pharmacy. Louisa tells Martin that she has split up with Danny and invites him to join her for a glass of wine. She pulls him into the sitting room and asks him to kiss her. He blurts out that he loves her, and promptly collapses on the floor!

9pm INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY - Crime Drama - An old-fashioned Scotland Yard detective pursues law-breakers.



GENTLY AMONG FRIENDS - A cash strapped property developer has thrown himself off the Tyne Bridge and is found dead, landed on a pile of rubbish. Or so it seems. Gently knows it's murder and believes it's one involving lifelong friends. Who would want to kill a man who was apparently loved by all?