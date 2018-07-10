Citrus Grove Repurposed As 'Water Farm' Protects South Florida Estuaries From Toxic Algae Bloom

By 1 hour ago
  • The 3,2000 Caulkins Water Farm stores runoff water, water released from Lake Okeechobee, and rainfall.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    The 3,2000 Caulkins Water Farm stores runoff water, water released from Lake Okeechobee, and rainfall.
    Courtesy of the South Florida Water Management District
  • SFWMD operations control specialist Ariosto Munoz alters the flow of water from a control room in the West Palm Beach headquarters.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    SFWMD operations control specialist Ariosto Munoz alters the flow of water from a control room in the West Palm Beach headquarters.
    Claire Thornton

From inside their massive headquarters in West Palm Beach, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) regulates the natural flow of water from Orlando to the Keys. Using canals and water-holding sites, officials are trying to prevent the types of algae blooms that led Governor Scott to declare a state of emergency in seven counties on Monday.

For the first time, SFWMD is partnering with a private entity to control excess water. The privately-owned Caulkins Water Farm, east of Indiantown, is gathering runoff water  -released from Lake Okeechobee-, and rainfall that could otherwise flood the region and harm the St. Lucie Estuary.

The project is one of the most effective at reducing problems associated with South Florida’s excess water, according to SFWMD Chief of State and Agricultural Policy Ansley Marr.

“We take the water when nobody needs it,” said Marr, explaining the kinds of surplus conditions the farm reacts to.

The Caulkins family has full responsibility for pumping water into their 3,200-acre farm. Because of evaporation and pervious soil, the farm has a high capacity to be replenished. Because water levels go down naturally, a continuous cycle of water can be pumped into the farm from the C44 Canal.

“You have water going down, you have water going up,” Marr said. “It allows the water to recede within its own impoundment.”

The Caulkins family receives $5.5 million per year to pump and hold water. 

Marr said the farm’s high capacity for storing water means water never has to be released from the farm to estuaries. Not releasing water from the farm also means no old fertilizer residue will seep out.

Marr explained that the Caulkins Water Farm is also unique because it is privately owned and maintained, unlike other water farms which are government-run. According to Marr, private landowners could apply to become water farms, and then SFWMD analyzed different locales to see which was most cost-effective. Pilot programs began in 2014. In 2018, the Caulkins Water Farm officially opened for operation.

The Caulkins family farm used to grow citrus, but their crops faced challenges in recent years. When they could no longer grow citrus successfully, they put their land to work for SFWMD, said Marr.

“When your family’s land is at stake, you find ways to diversity, and find ways to keep the land that you love.”

Tags: 
environment
toxic algae
Lake Okeechobee
South Florida Water Management District
water
news
Local News

Related Content

With Governor And Legislators In Denial, This Tiny Florida Town Tries To Adapt To Climate Change

By Amy Green 20 hours ago

This report, part of an FCIR series on climate change, was produced in partnership with WMFE, the NPR member station in Orlando. The Florida Center for Investigative Reporting is a nonprofit news organization supported by foundations and individual contributions. For more information, visit fcir.org.

YANKEETOWN, Florida – While Florida state government bans the terms “climate change” and “global warming” in official business, this coastal fishing village of about 500 people and more water than dry land is being swallowed by the sea with almost no public attention or concern.

But town officials here are fighting back with some success.

Figure Out How To Cheaply Fix Algae Blooms And Win $10 Million

By Jul 6, 2018

Smack in the middle of the Florida peninsula, Lake Okeechobee, one of the largest lakes in the U.S., has a nagging problem. Nearly every year now, large blooms of algae form in the lake.

On a recent visit, even Steve Davis, a senior ecologist with the Everglades Foundation, was surprised.

"Oh my gosh," he exclaimed, "look how thick this blue-green mat is right here."

Dike Repair Money Coming Amid Algae Woes

By News Service of Florida Jul 9, 2018

As calls grow for state action to deal with toxic algae blooms in Southeast and Southwest Florida, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced funding is in place to speed repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike around Lake Okeechobee.

Algae Outbreak Prompts State Of Emergency Declaration ... Again

By 21 hours ago
Martin County Health Department

Gov. Rick Scott on Monday declared a state of emergency for seven counties experiencing blue-green algae blooms, including Palm Beach County.

The blooms are in large part due to water discharges from Lake Okeechobee. They can cause fish die-offs and respiratory irritation in humans. And it's not the first time the foul-smelling blooms have prompted an emergency declaration: in the summer of 2016, at the peak of the July tourist season, the blooms closed beaches and fishing businesses.