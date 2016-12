(12-15-2016) Caterer extraordinaire, Bill Hansen from Bill Hansen Catering. He’s known as the luxury catering and event planner. With the holidays coming up, it’s time to think about planning parties and events. He talks about the secrets to a successful party and planning an event, and how to approach a caterer. Also his new Executive Chef, Dewey Losasso is with us and has brought some of his signature dishes to taste.

Dinner in Minutes-

Turkey and Black Bean Burrito – quick and easy for this busy time of year.

Fred Tasker gives his party wine suggestions.