Celebrate the Holiday with Two Coming-of-Age Classics

Enjoy your holiday with two coming of age classic stories on WLRN-TV. Join the free-spirited teenaged Anne as she faces complex issues with friends and family on Anne of Green Gables then rediscover the heartwarming tale of the world’s sweetest girl on Pollyanna.

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: THE GOOD STARS - Drama

AIRS: Monday December 25th at 7pm

When Anne Shirley turns 13, she faces complex issues with her friends, inspirational adults and Marilla and Matthew. At the same time, she begins a friendship with Gilbert Blythe that emotionally escalates to disrupt the status quo of her peaceful world. Her free-spirited nature is challenged by her perceived need to become sensible, and her journey toward this goal is fraught with confusion and more than a few unfortunate – albeit, amusing - mishaps. Montgomery's spirited heroine, Anne Shirley, faces numerous milestones, including first sleepovers, culinary misadventures and shifting relationships, all while embracing her inquisitive nature.

8:30pm ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Drama

L.M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables tells the story of Anne Shirley, a precocious young girl taken from an orphanage and placed in the care of the uptight Marilla Cuthbert and her brother, Matthew. The conservative Marilla has a profound effect on the adventurous Anne and creates a journey of learning and personal engagement that has resonated with generations since L.M. Montgomery’s "Anne of Green Gables" was first published in 1908. The book remains an iconic work of Canadian literature and has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide.

10pm POLLYANNA – Drama

Pollyanna's effortless charm captures the hearts of friends, family and strangers alike. Every dark cloud has a silver lining — and young Pollyanna knows how to find it. Georgina Terry makes a stirring debut as Pollyanna in this heartwarming tale of a little girl whose effortless charm captures the hearts of family, friends and strangers alike.

After the death of her father, Pollyanna moves in with her downcast, embittered aunt (Amanda Burton, Silent Witness) to the beautiful English village she now calls home. Soon Pollyanna charms everyone in Beldingsville, sharing a game her father taught her — the “Glad Game” — with the townsfolk.

Her sunny nature, good humor and determination to look on the bright side of life prove to have an astonishing effect on those around her — except her cold-hearted aunt who refuses to see the brighter side of life.

Aunt Polly, despite her vast wealth, impressive estate and numerous servants, treats young Pollyanna more like a stranger than a relative. Yet when tragedy strikes, Pollyanna’s sunny outlook persuades her aunt to confront past ghosts and embrace the promise of happiness.