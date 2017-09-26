Carvalho: If Lawmakers Hold Irma Special Session, They Should Rewrite Charter School Law Too

By Jessica Bakeman 43 minutes ago
  • Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho (center), shown with Gov. Rick Scott (left) and state education commissioner Pam Stewart (right).
    Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho (center), shown with Gov. Rick Scott (left) and state education commissioner Pam Stewart (right).
    John O'Connor / WLRN

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has a message for state lawmakers: Rewrite a controversial new charter school law now and avoid a lawsuit later.

Carvalho wrote a letter to Gov. Rick Scott and the Legislature last month requesting a special session before the end of the year to amend H.B. 7069. The massive law that benefits charter schools has triggered threats of legal action from districts around the state, including Miami-Dade.

Legislative leaders didn’t act on Carvalho’s suggestion. But since some lawmakers have contemplated the possibility of a special session to help meet the state’s needs after Hurricane Irma, he’s trying again.

“There’s an opportunity statewide — devoid of litigation — for us to arrive at a negotiated frameworks that solves some of the issues,” Carvalho said during an interview this week in his downtown Miami office. “Some of the most onerous implications specific to 7069 do not begin until February of 2018, so there is time.”

The onerous implications he’s referring to include provisions in the law that divert local construction funding and federal Title I money from traditional schools to privately run charter schools. The measure also gives some charters independence from elected school boards, which he and other superintendents have argued thwarts the state Constitution.

House and Senate leaders don’t seem interested in his proposition. Scott’s office made it clear the governor doesn’t expect lawmakers to gavel in early — on any issue.

“The governor will review any potential legislative action during the upcoming session, which starts in January,” Scott spokeswoman Kerri Wyland said in a statement.

You can read Carvalho's letter to the governor below: 

Tags: 
charter schools
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
florida state legislature
Alberto Carvalho
education
news
Local News

Related Content

Miami-Dade County School Board Votes To Authorize Legal Action Against HB7069

By Aug 9, 2017
Holly Pretsky / WLRN

The School Board of Miami-Dade County voted on Wednesday to authorize legal action to challenge the controversial House Bill 7069, signed by Gov. Rick Scott in June. 

"The word that comes to mind is courage," said Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall during discussion. "We've got to have the courage to do what is right."

Miami-Dade County School Board Discusses Legal Options To Fight HB 7069

By Jul 26, 2017
Holly Pretsky / WLRN

The Miami-Dade County School Board plans to vote on whether to take legal action against the state to fight some provisions of House Bill 7069. That was the conclusion of Wednesday's informal workshop to discuss legal options.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho acknowledged the bill contains productive elements. "There are some provisions that we're very supportive of," he said, "the proverbial one ounce of honey for a gallon of vinegar." He specifically mentioned the daily recess requirement built into the bill, as well as the expansion of certain teacher bonuses. 