Related Program: 
Topical Currents

Cancer MoonShot 2020

By , , & 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Topical Currents

(12-26-2016 ** Rebroadcast from 3-29-2016) Today’s program looks at the fight against cancer, and MoonShot 2020, in a Topical Currents rebroadcast.

Just as J-F-K pledged a lunar landing in the 1960s, “2020” brings together the pharmaceutical industry, biotechs, oncologists, academics and others with a focused mission:  to radically change how cancer is treated. 

We speak about “MoonShot 2020”, with University of Miami Medical Professor and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Director, Dr. Stephen Nimer.   

Tags: 
Radio
Topical Currents

Related Content

Bryan Kozlowski

By , , & Dec 23, 2016

(12-22-2016)   Have you ever been COMFOOZLED by FETID EFFLUVIA?  That is, overcome by a noxious odor? 

Today’s Topical Currents begins with Bryan Kozlowski, who’s written “What the Dickens:  Distinctly Dickensian Words & How to Use Them.”

Christmas Celebrations, Japanese Style

By , , & Dec 23, 2016

(12-22-2016) We're joined by The Continental Starr Restaurant's Chef Richard Torres, and General Manager, Stephanie Hart.  We’ll be talking about Christmas Celebrations – Japanese Style – with a very American twist.  Fried Chicken and Chocolate Cake???  

Dinner in Minutes-

Steak au Poivre (Steak with Pepper and Mushroom Sauce) with Garlic Rosemary Potatoes

A perfect quick dinner for the holiday season.

Fred Tasker  gives his Christmas wine suggestions.

www.dinnerinminutes.com

Simple Holiday Gift Ideas

By , , & Dec 22, 2016

(12-21-2016) Has the holiday shopping grind put you in an “enough-already!!” mood? 

Then, why not consider more meaningful gifts?  No parking woes, no bar-codes . . . and no re-gifting. 

Today’s Topical Currents considers simple holiday presents.  Perhaps the gift of time.  Chronicle family history for siblings. Enlarge and frame a great picture.  Or, splurge for your niece’s trumpet lessons.  Her mother will love it.  

At Your Service: Holiday Pet Care

By , , & Dec 22, 2016

(12-20-2016) Today’s Topical Currents is an “At Your Service” edition . . . on pet care.  With us is Dr. Ian Kupke, who heads the Sabal Chase Animal Clinic, and pet behavior specialist, Edel Miedes.

The Holidays can present pet situations, including animal stress or as unwanted gifts.

We take listener calls about our four-legged family members, and get the views of professionals.