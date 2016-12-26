Cancer MoonShot 2020

(12-26-2016 ** Rebroadcast from 3-29-2016) Today’s program looks at the fight against cancer, and MoonShot 2020, in a Topical Currents rebroadcast.

Just as J-F-K pledged a lunar landing in the 1960s, “2020” brings together the pharmaceutical industry, biotechs, oncologists, academics and others with a focused mission: to radically change how cancer is treated.

We speak about “MoonShot 2020”, with University of Miami Medical Professor and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Director, Dr. Stephen Nimer.