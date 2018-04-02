Campaign For Florida Governor Barely Starts But Candidates’ Spending Is In Full Swing

  • Philip Levine, a former mayor of Miami Beach now running for governor, greets voters in Orlando during a campaign stop in January.
Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran is weeks away from officially launching his bid for governor, but already he is burning through campaign money faster than most of the candidates who have actively campaigned for months.

The Pasco County Republican has spent $3.8 million over 10 months, or 58 percent of the money he has raised to date. That is a greater spending rate than all but one of the major candidates for governor.

Much of it went to TV ads that did little or nothing to improve Corcoran’s bleak poll numbers of around 3 percent. But he also paid his pollster over $280,000 — more than all the other candidates combined spent on polling.

