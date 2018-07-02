Broward Teachers Join Lawsuit Over New Law That Targets Collective Bargaining

Florida’s largest teachers’ union wasted no time in suing the state over a controversial new law that took effect Sunday and could threaten the existence of the labor organizations.

House Bill 7055 includes a provision that would decertify teachers’ unions if their dues-paying membership falls below 50 percent. The Florida Education Association (FEA), which represents 140,000 members statewide, argues the law impairs individual employees’ constitutional right to collective bargaining.

FEA filed a lawsuit in Leon County Circuit Court on Monday challenging the law. Broward Teachers Union and its president, Anna Fusco, are both named as plaintiffs. WLRN reported last month on the Broward County teachers’ union’s intention to join the then-impending lawsuit.

The lawsuit names the members of the state's Public Employee Relations Commission, because they are the ones charged with enforcing collective bargaining laws.

“This law is a very targeted attack on public school teachers' rights to organize, speak out as a group and advocate for themselves, their students and our schools,” FEA president Joanne McCall said Monday on a conference call with reporters.

Melissa Rudd — one of the plaintiffs who is a teacher in Wakulla County, in rural north Florida — said on the call that she and her colleagues are suing because they’re tired of getting beat up by legislators and intend to fight back. The conservative state legislature is known to be hostile to labor; outgoing House Speaker Richard Corcoran called FEA “evil” during his first speech in the position.

“Why do we put up with what the Legislature is doing to us?” Rudd said. “We’re not feeling defeated. We're feeling angry. And we are ready to do something about it. That's what this lawsuit is.”

House and Senate leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit. A spokeswoman for Gov. Rick Scott pointed to comments he made on March 11, the day he signed the bill. He said at the time, “it increases transparency.”

On the same day, Corcoran said it’s “inconceivable” that a union would be allowed to operate without the support of a majority of its eligible members.

“It’s not even fair — it’s un-American to say to the other majority of people who don’t want to be represented that you must be represented by this organization,” Corcoran told reporters on March 11. “All this does is create that fairness and create that equity.”

FEA’s relationship with state legislators is fraught in part because the union is the primary group that consistently sues over state education policy, particularly efforts over the last two decades to boost private alternatives to public education like charter schools and vouchers.

In addition to arguing that H.B. 7055 is unconstitutional because it infringes on individuals' collective bargaining rights, the lawsuit also contends that it's discriminatory because it treats teachers' unions differently than other public employee unions. And the lawsuit also challenges the entire omnibus bill, which FEA argues includes too many subjects that aren't closely related to each other.

FEA’s lawyer, Ron Meyer, said a successful challenge could imperil the whole law. Among its hundreds of pages are unprecedented measures to grow privately run charter schools in Florida.

“If a judge finds that it was improperly enacted, it was improperly enacted for all purposes,” Meyer said, stressing that the union’s interest is mainly targeting the collective bargaining language.

McCall, FEA’s president, said so far the legislation has helped fuel membership growth in teachers’ unions.

Read the lawsuit here.