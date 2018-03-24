Broward Schools Superintendent Walks With Parkland Students In March For Our Lives

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie walked out of the JW Marquis hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue Saturday morning with a crowd of Stoneman Douglas alumni, hopeful for the future and awed by the crowds flooding toward a March For Our Lives stage at the far end of the street.

“This is a culmination of the inspiration our students have shown us, their passion. I consider our students really authentic. They don’t have an agenda. They’re just really trying to do the right thing to help save their generation,” he said, walking with School Board Member Abby Freedman on one arm and his wife on the other.

Though there are several marches in Broward County Saturday, including one in Parkland, Runcie said he wanted to support his students in Washington.

