Broward Schools Superintendent Walks With Parkland Students In March For Our Lives

By David Smiley 1 hour ago
  • Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie leaves his Washington, D.C., hotel for March For Our Lives with School Board member Abby Freedman on one arm and his wife on the other, Saturday, March 24, 2018.
    Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie leaves his Washington, D.C., hotel for March For Our Lives with School Board member Abby Freedman on one arm and his wife on the other, Saturday, March 24, 2018.
    David Smiley / The Miami Herald

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie walked out of the JW Marquis hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue Saturday morning with a crowd of Stoneman Douglas alumni, hopeful for the future and awed by the crowds flooding toward a March For Our Lives stage at the far end of the street.

“This is a culmination of the inspiration our students have shown us, their passion. I consider our students really authentic. They don’t have an agenda. They’re just really trying to do the right thing to help save their generation,” he said, walking with School Board Member Abby Freedman on one arm and his wife on the other.

Though there are several marches in Broward County Saturday, including one in Parkland, Runcie said he wanted to support his students in Washington.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
March For Our Lives
stoneman shooting
activism
news

Related Content

'Enough Is Enough!' Thousands Around South Florida Attend March For Our Lives

By , , & 3 hours ago
Leslie Ovalle / WLRN.org

The first of more than 800 March For Our Lives events in Washington, D.C., the U.S. and around the world took place earlier today on the island of Pohnpei in the Pacific nation of Micronesia.

Here in South Florida, things kicked off, fittingly, in Parkland - which was the site of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and ignited the student-led #NeverAgain movement for stricter gun control and school safety.

For immigrant students, joining the ‘March for Our Lives’ is a fight for their own

By Kenya Downs 23 hours ago

Camila Duarte recalls the chaos in her community after the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Victims of Gun Violence Talk About What Comes After 'March For Our Lives'

By Mar 19, 2018
gun safety meeting
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz hosted a roundtable on Monday to discuss how to keep the momentum for gun control going long after this coming Saturday's "March For Our Lives," organized by Parkland students with support from their peers around the country. 

The panel was a follow-up to a gun safety roundtable that Wasserman Schultz held earlier this month.

 

 

Outraged Parkland Parents Tell City Commission To Take Action After MSD Security Scares

By Mar 22, 2018
Parkland
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Parkland parents showed their outrage Wednesday night at a packed, and emotional, city commission meeting, after a series of security scares at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 

“My fears have increased 100 percent this week with the increased activity by trespassers, weapons being brought on campus,” said Elyse Claprood, whose daughter attends Stoneman Douglas High. “We can’t live in this bubble anymore in this city.”

 