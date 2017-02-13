Brodeur Wants New Rules For A Driverless Road

Republican Representative Jason Brodeur of Sanford wants to get rid of a few more speed bumps he thinks are slowing the development of driverless cars.



Health And Human Services Committee Chair Rep. Jason T. Brodeur, R-Sanford, answers budget questions on the House floor June 11, 2015. Credit Mark Foley / Florida House of Representatives

Senate Transportation Chairman Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg led the drive nearly five years ago to make Florida the least restrictive state for so-called autonomous vehicles.

Brodeur wants to build on that by spelling out responsibilities. According to his bill, when a vehicle is operating in the autonomous mode, the “autonomous technology” is deemed to be the operator for “purposes of compliance with traffic and motor vehicle laws.”

Experts say driverless vehicles won’t be common place for at least several years.

